The intruder was first spotted Monday morning in a parking lot outside of the UnitedHealthcare corporate campus in the Minneapolis suburb of Minnetonka.

A strange man who claimed to have a gun has been taken into custody at the Minnesota headquarters of UnitedHealthcare just months after Luigi Mangione allegedly shot the company's CEO Brian Thompson to death in Manhattan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Officials said the unnamed man had been in contact with local police, after showing up at a security checkpoint and parking in his car.

City spokesman Andy Wittenborg simply said: "The call was about somebody who should not be on the campus."

While in the vehicle, the suspect reportedly requested to speak with a negotiator, claimed to have had a gun, demanded $1million, and warned he wouldn't be taken alive.

Police eventually got him to surrender peacefully about an hour later, and provided an update on X.com: "A suspect outside of United Healthcare has been placed into custody without incident. There is no threat to the public. We are continuing to clear the scene at this time."

Officials do not yet know why he was there, or what his intent was, but they do not believe it had anything to do with the killing of Thompson, who was shot to death in New York City on December 54 as he was walking to an investor conference in midtown Manhattan.