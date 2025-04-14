Your tip
Armed Man Takes Over UnitedHealthcare Building and Demands $1Million Before Being Arrested — Months After Luigi Mangione 'Gunned Down' Company's CEO

Photo of Luigi Mangione, UnitedHealthcare HQ
Source: MEGA

Months after Mangione allegedly targeted their CEO, an unknown male was arrested in the parking lot of UnitedHealthcare.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 14 2025, Published 5:16 p.m. ET

A strange man who claimed to have a gun has been taken into custody at the Minnesota headquarters of UnitedHealthcare just months after Luigi Mangione allegedly shot the company's CEO Brian Thompson to death in Manhattan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The intruder was first spotted Monday morning in a parking lot outside of the UnitedHealthcare corporate campus in the Minneapolis suburb of Minnetonka.

Composite photo of Luigi Mangione
Source: MEGA

Mangione is accused of shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Officials said the unnamed man had been in contact with local police, after showing up at a security checkpoint and parking in his car.

City spokesman Andy Wittenborg simply said: "The call was about somebody who should not be on the campus."

While in the vehicle, the suspect reportedly requested to speak with a negotiator, claimed to have had a gun, demanded $1million, and warned he wouldn't be taken alive.

Police eventually got him to surrender peacefully about an hour later, and provided an update on X.com: "A suspect outside of United Healthcare has been placed into custody without incident. There is no threat to the public. We are continuing to clear the scene at this time."

Officials do not yet know why he was there, or what his intent was, but they do not believe it had anything to do with the killing of Thompson, who was shot to death in New York City on December 54 as he was walking to an investor conference in midtown Manhattan.

Source: @mtkapd/X
Mangione, 26, was busted in an Altoona, Pennsylvania McDonald's after a five-day manhunt, and charged with shooting Thompson in the back.

He has been charged with first-degree murder along with other charges, including two counts of second-degree murder, one of which is charged as a killing in the act of terrorism.

He is also facing charges of possessing weapons and forged instruments.

luigi mangione perp walk
Source: MEGA

Mangione has a growing legion of fans.

Mangione has become something of a folk hero to many sympathizers and critics of the health care system.

He has not only had plenty of support via photos and kind words, he has felt the love financially as well, as an online fund set up by fans for his defense team has reeled in more than $500,000, prompting the limit to be increased to $1million.

Many have defended Mangione including popular comic Bill Burr.

In January, while on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 56-year-old praised Mangione's suspected crime and said: "CNN and Fox News are not going to bring up the insurance companies that are just gonna keep everybody’s premiums and still give themselves a bonus."

Now Mangione's legal team is begging his loyal fans to take it easy on the massive amounts of photos they have been sending the accused killer, claiming it has become a huge obstacle for their client.

The Maryland native has reportedly received thousands of photographs sent by fans.

According to an update on Mangione's defense fund's website, his team said: “Luigi is allowed to receive photos via Shutterfly and FreePrints in accordance with mail procedures while in custody.”

While Mangione "appreciates" the support, the organization warned fans that “due to the volume of photos, they could take longer than usual to be screened and shared," and advised them to only send "five photos at a time."

