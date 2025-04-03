WATCH: Bill Burr Savagely Accuses Reporters of 'Looking For Controversial Moment' Over His 'Support' for 'UnitedHealth CEO Assassin' Luigi Mangione
Bill Burr is still in Luigi Mangione's corner, and he made that clear after raging at reporters who questioned his support for the suspected murderer.
The popular comic was pressed on Mangione while at the 2025 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony, and Burr was not having any of it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
At the March 23rd event, which honored late night icon Conan O'Brien, a journalist informed Burr she had been “reading up” on his support of accused Mangione and asked him to clarify.
He quickly blasted: "I don’t think you read up on it because I said what I felt about it, and I said what a lot of people said... No, I'm not just going to have some controversial moment so you can get clicks. I'm not doing that."
The stand-up comedian continued: “I’m here for Conan. I’m not doing all of this. What are you gonna bring up next? The Middle East? I went to summer school three out of four years in high school. I’m not qualified to talk about this.”
However, reporters weren't done with Burr as others soon asked him his thoughts on Elon Musk. Burr has been clear about his distaste for Musk in the past.
“I don’t watch the news!” the funnyman replied. “I have no idea what’s going on.”
He continued: "I don’t think you should be asking a comedian. You’re a journalist.”
Burr also ripped a reporter when he claimed comedians are “on top of current events."
“That’s you guys passing the buck. You guys need to have balls again – which you don’t," Burr said.
The Old Dads star added: “You guys always go, ‘Should we be thinking this?’ You guys present stuff like that. You guys used to have balls. You need to get your balls back. And it’s not my job. I am a dancing clown.”
In January, while on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 56-year-old praised Mangione's suspected crime and said: “CNN and Fox News are not going to bring up the insurance companies that are just gonna keep everybody’s premiums and still give themselves a bonus.
"Yes! Free Luigi!”
Mangione was charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson – who was shot outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel while he was walking to a conference alone in December 2024 – following a five-day manhunt.
When found by authorities, the 26-year-old allegedly had the gun used, multiple IDs, and a manifesto in his possession.
Mangione – who has claimed he was not properly read his Miranda rights – has pleaded not guilty to state charges and has not yet been required to enter a plea on the federal charges.
He find himself on death row if convicted.
On April 1, Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thompson's murder was "a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America."
Her statement concluded: "After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again."