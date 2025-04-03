WATCH: Bill Burr Savagely Accuses Reporters of 'Looking For Controversial Moment' Over His 'Support' for 'UnitedHealth CEO Assassin' Luigi Mangione

At the March 23rd event, which honored late night icon Conan O'Brien, a journalist informed Burr she had been “reading up” on his support of accused Mangione and asked him to clarify.

He quickly blasted: "I don’t think you read up on it because I said what I felt about it, and I said what a lot of people said... No, I'm not just going to have some controversial moment so you can get clicks. I'm not doing that."

The stand-up comedian continued: “I’m here for Conan. I’m not doing all of this. What are you gonna bring up next? The Middle East? I went to summer school three out of four years in high school. I’m not qualified to talk about this.”