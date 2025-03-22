Elon Musk's Loyal Supporters Furiously Defend Him After Bill Burr Jokes Billionaire 'Doesn't Know How to Talk to Hot Women' During Appearance on 'The View' — 'He's a Moron!'
Fans of Elon Musk have rushed to defend the president's personal advisor after comedian Bill Burr's relentless attacks on recent talk shows.
Burr has pulled no punches when discussing his opposition to Musk and Donald Trump.
Burr is out promoting his role in the new Broadway revival of Glengarry Glen Ross, and stopped by to talk with the ladies on The View.
During their chat, co-host Joy Behar asked: "Is there anybody getting your ire up these days more than usual?"
Taking the bait, Burr answered: "the nerds," adding, "The nerds that own the politicians. All these tech nerds that want to build robots because they don’t know how to talk to hot women.
"They’re going to take over the world. They are literally going to replace us. We’re like Beta right now and they’re coming out with the VCR."
Online, Musk's supporters jumped to defend the Tesla founder, pointing out last month author Ashley St. Clair revealed on X that she gave birth to Musk's 13th child. He's since revealed a 14th child.
One person on X singled out Burr: "He's a moron," while another asked: "Why is he so obsessed with Elon?"
Another person pointed out: "Sure, he’s a weird nerd but, the man has like 15 kids. I don’t think he’s having any issues talking to women."
While a fourth added: "Elon has more Rizz on a bad day than Burr has on the best day of his life."
Others went for a more personal insult, singling out Burr's wife Nia Renee Hill. The comedian has been married to the 46-year-old since 2013.
One person insulted: "Has Billy Boy ever been with an attractive woman? Not likely, just Google his wife," as another tacked on: "I'm sorry but a guy with a wife like his has no place to say anyone struggles to talk to beautiful women."
A third insisted: "Look at Bill's wife compared to the women Elon has kids with. I rest my case."
This isn't the first time Burr – and his wife – have gone after Trump and his team. Two years ago, Hill was photographed flipping off the president at a UFC fight in New York.
Burr later sneered at how devoted MAGA supporters were furious at the gesture on The Rich Eisen Show, arguing that Trump devotees can't take a dose of their own medicine.
"Those Trump guys — they're always going, 'Ah, f--- your feelings,' and all of that," he reasoned. "And then you make fun of Trump, they're like, 'Oh my God, it's so disrespectful!' You're saying, 'f--- Joe Biden!' It's like, you can't have it both ways!"
The Old Dads star continued: "The guy walked in the arena, everybody cheered. She gave him the finger. Nobody got arrested. That's why this country's great. Everybody expressed themselves.
"Can we all be adults? I mean, I don't know about you, but I came here to go to the fights. I didn't know I was going to the Republican National Convention."
Burr later jokingly compared the way Trump thanked the crowd to "when OJ Simpson got acquitted."
During the interview, it was noted that Burr's wife had given Trump not one, but two middle fingers, which he got a chuckle out of while agreeing before adding that "she's hilarious."