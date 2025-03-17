EXCLUSIVE: How UnitedHealth CEO Assassin Suspect Luigi Mangione Could Walk FREE Due to 'Lack of Miranda Rights'

According to the court document, authorities illegally detained Mangione while trying to identify him at a McDonald’s on December 9, 2024. Dickey claims his client was also interviewed and questioned without reading the 26-year-old his Miranda rights, which the defense said violated the Fifth Amendment.

The lawyer stated Mangione was only read his Miranda rights after nearly 20 minutes of questioning after he identified himself. The document notes despite shaking his head “no” when asked if he wanted to speak to police, investigators continued to interrogate Mangione.

Miranda rights are put in place for a person to be notified of their right to protection against self-incrimination and their right to an attorney if they are questioned by police.

It is noted in the Fifth Amendment.