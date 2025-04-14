RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood wildman lost out on his $650,000 payday for his insanely troubled and disturbing behavior on the show.

Mickey Rourke has left the United Kingdom for his Los Angeles home after being booted off Celebrity Big Brother.

The Oscar nominee just left the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house.

After getting the boot, he was seen getting into a car to head to the airport.

A source has told The Sun : "Mickey is keen to get back to LA as soon as possible and didn't want to hang around in the UK."

Rourke was axed from the reality television series for using threatening language and making an inappropriate sexual remark - so now he's heading back to the United States.

Since the premiere of the reality show, Rourke has been causing an enormous amount of trouble.

One incident included Rourke and Love Island star Chris Hughes, 32.

After Hughes gave Rourke the side-eye, the Hollywood wildman told him: "Don't eyeball me, you c***."

He then threatened to knock him to the ground.

For Rourke, that caused the end of his time on Celebrity Big Brother.

He was brought into the diary room by Big Brother, who told him his behavior was "seriously unacceptable."

Big Brother added: "As a result, Big Brother has no option but to ask you to leave the Big Brother house."