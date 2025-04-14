Your tip
Mickey Rourke

Mickey Rourke Reality TV Scandal Latest: Star Flees the UK for LA Home — After Being Booted Out of 'Celebrity Big Brother' Over 'Bullying and Homophobic' Bust-Ups and Losing His $650,000 Pay Day

Photo of Mickey Rourke
Source: ITV

Rourke's time on 'Celebrity Big Brother' may be cut short.

April 14 2025, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

Mickey Rourke has left the United Kingdom for his Los Angeles home after being booted off Celebrity Big Brother.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood wildman lost out on his $650,000 payday for his insanely troubled and disturbing behavior on the show.

mickey rourke pay check slashed celebrity big brother exit jojo siwa chris hughes
Source: MEGA

The Oscar nominee just left the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house.

Rourke was axed from the reality television series for using threatening language and making an inappropriate sexual remark - so now he's heading back to the United States.

A source has told The Sun: "Mickey is keen to get back to LA as soon as possible and didn't want to hang around in the UK."

After getting the boot, he was seen getting into a car to head to the airport.

Since the premiere of the reality show, Rourke has been causing an enormous amount of trouble.

One incident included Rourke and Love Island star Chris Hughes, 32.

After Hughes gave Rourke the side-eye, the Hollywood wildman told him: "Don't eyeball me, you c***."

He then threatened to knock him to the ground.

For Rourke, that caused the end of his time on Celebrity Big Brother.

He was brought into the diary room by Big Brother, who told him his behavior was "seriously unacceptable."

Big Brother added: "As a result, Big Brother has no option but to ask you to leave the Big Brother house."

mickey rourke celebrity big brother quit show creepy passing out itv
Source: ITV

Rourke was axed from the reality television series for using threatening language.

Mickey replied: “I blame myself, I know it was my bad. You know, I’ve got a short fuse, and I know I upset a lot of people out there, you know. And I’m sorry for that.

"I’m actually ashamed of myself for getting that hot.

"I went over the line, you know, I did wrong. I guess, like they say, I’m a work in progress.

"I just wanna pack my bags and leave, you know. I wanted to leave yesterday, actually, but I wasn’t chosen."

On the premiere night, complaints about Rourke were already pouring in after he "groped" the host and even left one of his housemates in tears after he made a "homophobic slur."

One awkward incident in particular involved the show's anchor, AJ, 37, and Rourke as he twirled her around on the stage and made a remark about her outfit before pulling her closer towards him.

During the encounter, AJ said to Rourke: "Stop looking at me...it's time for you to get inside the house!"

After the moment aired, fans quickly took to X to blast the Hollywood wildman for his actions.

One user posting: "@Ofcom you need to investigate this kind of behavior from any celebrity."

Another user wrote: "Someone get some security for AJ from Mickey Rourke because what the h--- was that????"

mickey rourke celebrity big brother
Source: X/@@WrestleTalk_TV

The actor was also slammed for his comments towards a housemate.

In addition, Rourke also left one of his housemates in tears after making a "homophobic slur."

As seen in scenes for the reality show, the 72-year-old actor chatted with JoJo Siwa, 21, and insisted he would be able to change her sexuality.

Later on in the show, Rourke is heard chatting with Love Island star Chris Hughes and questioning the rules of the show before he said: "I’m going to vote the lesbian out real quick."

Siwa, shocked once again by Rourke, replied: "That’s homophobic, if that was your reasoning."

