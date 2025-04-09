Your tip
Mickey Rourke Meltdown: Hollywood Wildman Admits in Only Interview As He Stars in 'Celebrity Big Brother' His Once-Stellar Career is 'In The Toilet'

Photo of Mickey Rourke
Source: MEGA

Mickey Rourke has admitted his career 'is in the toilet' and he is solely to blame during honest assessment of his career.

April 9 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Mickey Rourke has admitted his days of being an A-list movie star are over — and it's all his fault.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Oscar-nominated actor, 72, believes directors are too "afraid" to work with him due to his wild reputation, which is why he's ended up appearing on British reality show Celebrity Big Brother.

Embedded Image
Source: ITV

Rourke signed up for British TV series Celebrity Big Brother because movie roles have dried up.

Speaking in his only interview before entering the house — which he’s sharing with 12 other famous faces - Rourke said: "My shrink said, 'When you were young, at 14, you put your finger on the hard button. The problem is you never took it off.' And he's right.

"I've made mistakes, many. I have nobody to blame for my ship sinking except myself.

"My career is in the toilet, and I'm not getting A-list movies.

"I'd like to be back where I can work on movies that have integrity.

"There's directors I want to work with and have them not be afraid of me and trust me for who I am today, not for the reputation I have.

"But once it goes past a certain point, I've got a short fuse. There's no turning back. It's on."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Wrester star has already sparked health fears since joining the show after falling asleep in a packed living room in front of stunned housemates.

Rourke shocked fans by signing up for Celebrity Big Brother, which kicked off on Monday.

He's already made a typically headline-grabbing start by flirting with co-host AJ Adudu, falling asleep in the living room as housemates mingled around him and being told off for a homophobic slur towards Jojo Siwa, his fellow American.

Asked why he agreed to take part and whether it may help overhaul his bad boy image, Rourke said: "They said, 'Do you want to do this?'

"It was between this or a really bad independent movie, and I've had it up to here with really bad independent movies.

"So I said, you know what? Let's go do that thing in England. I want to go to London anyway.

"I know nothing about this show.

"I'm not worried. I don't care about any bad habits I might have for the world to see."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Rourke admitted he's been on a few dates recently, including with one girl he rated as a 'seven-and-a-half'.

The womanizer, who has been married twice previously, is currently single but still enjoys going on dates.

He explained: "I had two dates with one girl in the last seven months, and I was supposed to have a third date with her, but I realized that it wouldn't be fair to go out to dinner with her just because I wanted to get laid.

"I really didn't want to because she just wasn't my type. She was OK, she was about, I don't know, a seven-and-a-half."

He added: "I chose poorly each time because I chose beauty over substance. Beauty can camouflage evil, trust, honorable intentions.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Rourke says he's regularly asked if he ever slept with his 9½ Weeks co-star Kim Basinger.

"I'm super-particular, so I'll go out to a bar and put my good s--t on and wait for Miss World to come in. She never comes in, so f--- it."

He was also asked if anyone in the house could compare to Kim Basinger, his famous co-star in the raunchy movie 9½ Weeks, who he was rumored to have dated.

He added: "The question I get all the time — did you f--- her?

"Every place I go into, somebody will come over with a drink going, 'Did you f--- her?' Or 'I got laid because of you and watching that movie.'

"It's just nobody's f---ing business — but I would have liked to."

