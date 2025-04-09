Mickey Rourke Meltdown: Hollywood Wildman Admits in Only Interview As He Stars in 'Celebrity Big Brother' His Once-Stellar Career is 'In The Toilet'

Speaking in his only interview before entering the house — which he’s sharing with 12 other famous faces - Rourke said: "My shrink said, 'When you were young, at 14, you put your finger on the hard button. The problem is you never took it off.' And he's right.

"I've made mistakes, many. I have nobody to blame for my ship sinking except myself.

"My career is in the toilet, and I'm not getting A-list movies.

"I'd like to be back where I can work on movies that have integrity.

"There's directors I want to work with and have them not be afraid of me and trust me for who I am today, not for the reputation I have.

"But once it goes past a certain point, I've got a short fuse. There's no turning back. It's on."