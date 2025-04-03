EXCLUSIVE: 'Death of Cool' — Mickey Rourke's Fans Share Absolute Dismay 1980s Pin-Up Has 'Disgraced Himself' With 'Celebrity Big Brother' Signing — After His Monster Pay Check For Show is Revealed
Fans of Hollywood hothead Mickey Rourke are said to be baffled by his decision to sign up for British reality TV show, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Although fans were stunned to learn Rourke, 72, has gone from starring in action flicks to joining the Celebrity Big Brother UK cast, The Wrestler star seemingly isn't bothered thanks to the mouthwatering seven-figure paycheck he's making with the downgrade.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Mickey's fanbase can't believe this signing. He used to be the King of Cool who would never have entertained the idea of doing this kind of thing.
"Now he's just reality TV fodder – how the mighty have fallen."
The Angel Heart actor will star alongside former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa, Love Island's Chris Hughes, and Ru Paul's Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard on the ITV show, which airs on April 7.
Rourke, who has an estimated net-worth of $5million, is expected to make at least $1.3million on the show.
Meanwhile, separate sources claimed producers are worried the movie star could skip out on the show early once he's secured his payout.
Insiders told the Daily Mail: "The last time he was really big was during The Wrestler, and he like everyone else needs to pay some bills.
"So doing the show is a no brainer. He's a producers dream because he has loads of stories, is a loose cannon, he is considered a huge get.
"Producers always hope for the train-wreck but being a revelation works as well, if we see a new side of Mickey that could work. The worst-case scenario would be if he left early. When he did The Masked Singer a few years ago, he eliminated himself."
Other sources were surprised he was tapped for the reality show considering his checkered past and allegations of domestic violence.
Ex-wife Carré Otis claimed Rourke pulled a gun on her during her honeymoon. In 1994, police were called to the couple's Los Angeles home after Rourke allegedly kicked and slapped Otis, resulting in him being arrested.
After Otis failed to appear in court twice, prosecutors were forced to drop the case and dismiss Rourke's charges.
Now, ITV has been accused of "quietly ignoring" Rourke's allegations.
A source said: "Mickey’s done well to get that gig as many people thought he was cancelled. In today's world, it's a huge surprise he’s been paid so much to appear, considering what he was previously accused of.
"It's not a good look for ITV, who are clearly just quietly ignoring his past."