Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Mickey Rourke
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Death of Cool' — Mickey Rourke's Fans Share Absolute Dismay 1980s Pin-Up Has 'Disgraced Himself' With 'Celebrity Big Brother' Signing — After His Monster Pay Check For Show is Revealed

Photo of Mickey Rourke
Source: MEGA

Fans expressed shock over Mickey Rourke joining a British reality TV show.

Profile Image

April 3 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Fans of Hollywood hothead Mickey Rourke are said to be baffled by his decision to sign up for British reality TV show, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Although fans were stunned to learn Rourke, 72, has gone from starring in action flicks to joining the Celebrity Big Brother UK cast, The Wrestler star seemingly isn't bothered thanks to the mouthwatering seven-figure paycheck he's making with the downgrade.

Article continues below advertisement
mickey rourke slams amber heard after johnny depp trial
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Sources viewed Rourke joining 'Celebrity Big Brother UK' as a downgrade.

Article continues below advertisement

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Mickey's fanbase can't believe this signing. He used to be the King of Cool who would never have entertained the idea of doing this kind of thing.

"Now he's just reality TV fodder – how the mighty have fallen."

Article continues below advertisement
mickey rourke tom cruise irrelevant no respect top gun salary
Source: MEGA

Rourke is expected to earn over $1million for doing the show.

Article continues below advertisement

The Angel Heart actor will star alongside former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa, Love Island's Chris Hughes, and Ru Paul's Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard on the ITV show, which airs on April 7.

Rourke, who has an estimated net-worth of $5million, is expected to make at least $1.3million on the show.

Meanwhile, separate sources claimed producers are worried the movie star could skip out on the show early once he's secured his payout.

Article continues below advertisement
mickey rourke fans express disappointment in reality tv signing
Source: MEGA

Other sources claimed producers are worried Rourke will quit the show early.

Article continues below advertisement

Insiders told the Daily Mail: "The last time he was really big was during The Wrestler, and he like everyone else needs to pay some bills.

"So doing the show is a no brainer. He's a producers dream because he has loads of stories, is a loose cannon, he is considered a huge get.

"Producers always hope for the train-wreck but being a revelation works as well, if we see a new side of Mickey that could work. The worst-case scenario would be if he left early. When he did The Masked Singer a few years ago, he eliminated himself."

Article continues below advertisement
mickey rourke fans express disappointment in reality tv signing
Source: MEGA

The actor was previously accused of domestic violence against ex-wife Carré Otis.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
drew barrymore meghan markle questions advance

EXCLUSIVE: Drew Barrymore 'Handed Meghan Markle Questions in Advance' For Their Much-Mocked Daytime TV Love-In

kanye west kkk outfits sweatshops nutter pp

EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Facing Claims His Custom Made KKK Outfits Are 'Stitched Together in Sweatshops' After Barmy Racist Interview — 'No-One Else Will Make Them For That Nutter!'

Article continues below advertisement

Other sources were surprised he was tapped for the reality show considering his checkered past and allegations of domestic violence.

Ex-wife Carré Otis claimed Rourke pulled a gun on her during her honeymoon. In 1994, police were called to the couple's Los Angeles home after Rourke allegedly kicked and slapped Otis, resulting in him being arrested.

After Otis failed to appear in court twice, prosecutors were forced to drop the case and dismiss Rourke's charges.

Now, ITV has been accused of "quietly ignoring" Rourke's allegations.

A source said: "Mickey’s done well to get that gig as many people thought he was cancelled. In today's world, it's a huge surprise he’s been paid so much to appear, considering what he was previously accused of.

"It's not a good look for ITV, who are clearly just quietly ignoring his past."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.