EXCLUSIVE: 'Death of Cool' — Mickey Rourke's Fans Share Absolute Dismay 1980s Pin-Up Has 'Disgraced Himself' With 'Celebrity Big Brother' Signing — After His Monster Pay Check For Show is Revealed

Fans of Hollywood hothead Mickey Rourke are said to be baffled by his decision to sign up for British reality TV show, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Although fans were stunned to learn Rourke, 72, has gone from starring in action flicks to joining the Celebrity Big Brother UK cast, The Wrestler star seemingly isn't bothered thanks to the mouthwatering seven-figure paycheck he's making with the downgrade.