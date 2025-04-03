EXCLUSIVE: Outrage as 'Hollywood Thug' Mickey Rourke Signs up To 'Celebrity Big Brother' Years After He 'Pulled Gun on Wife During Honeymoon' — 'I Thought He'd Been Cancelled!'

However, his inclusion hasn't gone down well with fans of the show who recall Rourke's controversial past, namely his alleged violence towards his former wife Carré Otis — who once claimed he pulled a gun on her during their honeymoon.

In 1994, police were called to their house over claims he slapped and kicked her, and the actor what was arrested by cops and ordered to stand trial for the spousal abuse charges.

However, Otis failed to appear in court twice and as a result, Los Angeles prosecutors were forced to drop the case and Rourke was never made to answer.

The incident cast a huge shadow over his career and the network which airs Celebrity Big Brother, ITV, has come under fire for including him in this year's line-up.