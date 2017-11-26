Mickey Rourke Looks Unrecognizable On Concert Outing

Mickey Rourke has shocked eyewitnesses with his strange look for years. The actor, 65, has been unrecognizable thanks to plastic surgery. But incredibly, this weekend, devoted fans were able to recognize him at the Guns N' Roses concert at the Inglewood Forum in Los Angeles. Scroll down Radar's gallery for more. Photo credit: BACKGRID

This weekend, Rourke wore a tighter brown tank top with a fitted blue sweater over it and washed out jeans. The actor sported a crucifix necklace and wild long blond hair to attend the concert that was a celebrity magnet this weekend. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Why the long face? Former boxer Rourke admitted having plastic surgeries, commenting, "Most of it was to mend the mess of my face because of the boxing, but I went to the wrong guy to put my face back together." Photo credit: BACKGRID

Earlier this fall, Rourke told followers on Instagram that he'd had a nose job. A photo showed him with a nose bandage and his plastic surgeon. Photo credit: BACKGRID