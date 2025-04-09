Katy Perry Set to Be First Pop Star in Space — As Part of Historic All-Female Crew

Katy Perry is about to be out of this world. The singer will embark on a journey to space on April 14, joining an all-female, six-person crew making history aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin's New Shepard NS-31 sub-orbital mission, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Perry is set to take a trip to space.

The event is being organized by journalist Lauren Sanchez, Bezos' fiancée. Along with Perry, Sanchez will also be joined by Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, CBS Mornings' Gayle King, and movie producer Kerianne Flynn. Sanchez believes this space journey will "challenge (the crew's) perspectives of Earth" and "create a lasting impact that will inspire generations."

Perry and her crewmates will make history as the first all-female team since Valentina Tereshkova's solo spaceflight in 1963.

This mission marks the 11th manned flight of the New Shepard program, offering thrill-seekers a trip to the edge of space. Perry and her fellow female astronauts will also make history as the first all-woman crew since the Soviet Union's Valentina Tereshkova orbited solo in 1963. In an interview with Elle, the pop star couldn't hide her excitement as she revealed plans to dedicate her space journey to her four-year-old daughter, Daisy.

Perry said she wanted to inspire young girls everywhere, proving science can be both exciting and "glam." She explained: "Space is going to finally be glam. Let me tell you something. If I could take glam up with me, I would do that. We are going to put the 'a--' in astronaut." The Firework singer was so excited after getting the invite, her first thought was: "What am I going to wear?" She added: "But seriously, I have wanted to go to space for almost 20 years. I was investigating all of the possible commercial options.

"Even when Blue Origin was first talking about commercial travel to space, I was like, 'Sign me up! I'm first in line.'" New Shepard space tourists are each allowed just a three-pound baggage limit, and Perry's fellow celeb travelers have already shared their out-of-this-world carry-ons – with items including family photos, an Apollo 12 flag, plush toys, and shells. Perry, however, teased she'd bring something living "to remind us how precious the Earth is," though she kept the details a mystery.

The singer said she is excited to prove science can be both exciting and 'glam' for young girls.

The space journey will be a quick 11-minute autopilot ride, offering passengers four minutes to float and take in the view of the cosmos. They'll eventually reach an altitude of about 65 miles above Earth. And while the Kármán line – the recognized boundary between Earth's atmosphere and space – is located at 62 miles, Perry and her fellow travelers won't technically be considered spacefarers.

According to Good Morning America, 40-year-old Perry and her crew will complete their final training sessions at the rocket's launch site in Van Horn, Texas, just days before the flight. The outlet reported on their first day of training, the crew will be "fitted in customized flight suits" and will also get familiar with their flight capsule. As they enter a test capsule, they will see their assigned seats for the first time.

The final training will also feature zero-gravity simulation flights to help the crew adjust to the weightlessness they'll experience during the journey. Blue Origin staff will guide them through the capsule's layout, including the placement of cameras and oxygen masks, and how to communicate with ground control.

The event is being organized by Jeff Bezos' fiancée, journalist Lauren Sanchez.