EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Lashed By Daughter of Disabled Military Veteran for 'Hounding' Him On Deathbed Over $6Million Mansion War
Furious Kameron Westcott – an alum of The Real Housewives of Dalla, is accusing "greedy" pop star Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom of hounding her incapacitated father-in-law on his deathbed for $6million in an ugly California mansion war, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 42-year-old TV queen says it's "unforgivable" Perry – who with her man reportedly has a combined net worth of $400million – would sue bedridden Carl Westcott, an 85-year-old disabled U.S. military veteran, as he faces his final days suffering with Huntington's disease in a Dallas memory center.
"It's heartbreaking that someone can be so greedy," the philanthropist fumed.
Sources say Perry and Westcott's feud stems from her 2020 purchase of his 8.9-acre property in Montecito for nearly $15million.
Immediately following the sale, Westcott pleaded with an L.A. judge to nullify the deal because he'd had back surgery days before inking the agreement and claimed he was so heavily medicated that he didn't know what he was doing.
The vet also expressed that his dying wish was to pass away in his own home.
But a judge sided with Hot N Cold singer Perry, 40, and the Pirates of the Caribbean hunk Bloom, 48, who were ultimately awarded the keys in 2024.
Perry is now demanding $6million from the retired entrepreneur for back rent and alleged damages.
Kameron, who appeared on RHOD in seasons 2 through 5, complained about the A-listers: "They are not backing down."
The daughter-in-law said the family wants Westcott's last days to be peaceful and admits the legal fight is "the last thing we want to deal with."
Meanwhile, Westcott's son Chart, Kameron's brother-in-law, said he'd love to give Perry a piece of his mind.
"I wouldn't talk to Orlando because it's clear he doesn't wear the pants in that relationship," Chart, 39, told RadarOnline.com.
She added: "I'd ask her to explain why she feels the need to pursue millions from a sick man.
"I'd remind her that money, power and fame do not relieve you of your responsibility to be decent. And I'd tell her how much hurt she's caused to our family."