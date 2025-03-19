EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Lashed By Daughter of Disabled Military Veteran for 'Hounding' Him On Deathbed Over $6Million Mansion War

Furious Kameron Westcott – an alum of The Real Housewives of Dalla, is accusing "greedy" pop star Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom of hounding her incapacitated father-in-law on his deathbed for $6million in an ugly California mansion war, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 42-year-old TV queen says it's "unforgivable" Perry – who with her man reportedly has a combined net worth of $400million – would sue bedridden Carl Westcott, an 85-year-old disabled U.S. military veteran, as he faces his final days suffering with Huntington's disease in a Dallas memory center.

"It's heartbreaking that someone can be so greedy," the philanthropist fumed.