Mickey Rourke 'Self-Canceling' Fear — Pals of Hollywood Wildman Warning He Could End Up Laying Waste to Acting Career By Being Out of Control on Reality TV Show
Mickey Rourke has his close pals fearing for his career after he joined the cast of Celebrity Big Brother.
RadarOnline.com can report those close to the Hollywood bad boy are worried he will end up getting "canceled" due to his wild antics.
According to The Sun: "Mickey is a real character and has a very unique way of going about things. He is outspoken and isn't afraid to say what's on his mind. He's proud of his body and loves walking around naked.
"Some pals worry he will go on CBB and cancel himself and damage his acting career, while others feel it may be the making of him.
"He is one of a kind and will provide some iconic TV moments, that's for sure."
Rourke, who has made it known he isn't camera-shy, shot several scenes completely nude for his upcoming movie.
The site's insider said: "Mickey wasn't afraid to strip off for the role. He's a very confident, lovely guy, but he's quite temperamental, a law unto himself.
"It will be interesting to see how that will go down with the rest of the housemates."
But filming nude wasn't the only headline-making antic that occurred while shooting the thriller film.
Rourke's co-star and executive producer, Gary Stretch, revealed the Hollywood bad boy ended up causing damage on the movie set that cost quite a chunk of cash to fix.
He explained: "He smashed the set up in one take, and it wasn't in the script.
"He did it because he's one of those actors who just does what he wants. He is unpredictable, but I find that exciting. It cost thousands to fix. I was thinking, please don't hit my million-dollar pound camera."
Shortly after it was announced Rourke was joining the Celebrity Big Brother cast after accepting a "seven-figure deal," viewers were left outraged.
Despite previously making headlines for his homeless boxing match scandal, steroid use regret and his ex being shot with his gun – Celebrity Big Brother's network, ITV, came under fire for ignoring his past and including him in this year's line-up.
A source said: "Mickey's done well to get that gig, as many people thought he was canceled.
"In today’s world, it’s a huge surprise he’s been paid so much to appear, considering what he was previously accused of.
"It's not a good look for ITV, who are clearly just quietly ignoring his past."
Rourke will star alongside former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa, Love Island's Chris Hughes, and Ru Paul's Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard on the reality show, which kicks off on April 7.
Rourke, who has an estimated net worth of $5million, is reportedly set to make at least $1.3million from being on the reality show.
The Hollywood wild star has starred in films such as The Wrestler, 9½ Weeks, The Pope of Greenwich Village, Rumble Fish, Year of the Dragon, Barfly and Angel Heart.