Last of the Hollywood Hellraisers — Mickey Rourke's Most INSANE Secrets Revealed After He Signs Up For 'Celebrity Big Brother' — Including Homeless Boxing Match Scandal, Steroid Use Regret And Ex Being Shot With His Gun

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor's biggest shockers, including a homeless boxing match scandal, donating a fortune to terrorists, steroid use regret and an ex being shot with his gun.

Mickey Rourke 's most insane secrets have been revealed after he joined the Celebrity Big Brother cast.

Over the years, Rourke has found himself in a handful of scandals.

A source close to the Seymour family claimed: "The whole bouncing off the ropes, hands down, punches were not landing and they were intentionally hitting each other’s gloves."

At the time, the Daily Mail reported that Seymour, who lived on the streets of Pasadena, California, agreed to take a fall for the actor in what was called "a fixed fight."

During the fight, which occurred in Moscow, Rourke, who was 62 years old at the time, knocked out Elliot Seymour, 29.

After it only took minutes for Rourke to win the fight, speculation quickly started that it was all staged.

The insider added: “All these headlines Mickey Rourke beat someone half his age… Yeah, he did, but you’re not telling them the real story."

Back in 2024, Rourke finally admitted to taking steroids to prepare for his role as wrestler Randy 'The Ram' Robinson in the Oscar-nominated film, The Wrestler - after previously denying using any performance-enhancing drug.

Rourke wrote on Instagram: "Was just finishing up my nightly 2-hour training. I was thinking back to when I did a film called The Wrestler.

"I honestly regret putting on 70 pounds to look the part. I did not feel comfortable in my own skin, and it took almost 4 or 5 years to get back to 180.

"It was not a great, well-thought-out plan. I, of course, used steroids and ate enormous amounts of food 6 times a day."

"My only real accomplishment was long hours in (the) gym. I regret it, but I’ve made many dumb a-- decisions in my life. I cringe when I see photos of myself. I never said I was the sharpest pencil in the box.

"Oh well, I was thinking out loud and thought perhaps I could get this message out to some young dude who wants to get bigger and bigger."