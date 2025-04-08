EXCLUSIVE: Mickey Rourke, 72, Already Sparking Major Health Fears As He Passes Out Cold on 'Celebrity Big Brother' Sofas as Co-Stars Chat Around His Unconscious Body
Mickey Rourke sparked health fears within minutes of his arrival in the Celebrity Big Brother house by falling asleep inside a packed living room.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood wildman, 72, lay motionless as fellow housemates mingled around him, all slightly bemused by Rourke's behavior.
Viewers watching the live stream of the British reality show clocked Rourke fast asleep under a blanket around midnight on Monday.
Now show bosses are concerned about whether the veteran actor is well enough to take part.
A source said: "Mickey was seen as a top signing, a huge Hollywood name who’ll bring prestige and hopefully some crazy tales from Tinsel Town.
"The fact he's already clearly very tired after barely being inside the house is concerning.
"He's had all the usual health checks before entering, but nobody would have predicted his early night, that's for sure.
Rourke was certainly in perky form as he entered the house, as he flirted with the show’s female co-host AJ Odudu.
Indeed, Odudu asked Rourke to "stop looking at me" as he laid on the charm on the live stage.
In the spin-off program, Big Brother: Late & Live, guest Alan Carr, a British comic, joked the Nine and 1/2 Weeks star's "tongue was hanging out" before he entered the compound.
Viewers took to X to vent their disgust at The Wrestler actor.
One user wrote: "Get Michael Rourke removed from the CBB House for inappropriately touchy behaviour towards AJ Odudu."
Another posted: "Oh god! I have a horrible feeling #MickeyRourke is going to be one of three types of housemate. The weird one, the creepy one, or the nutty one. Probably all of the above!"
One then said: "Okay Mickey was very creepy with AJ."
Another demanded: "Get Mickey out."
While a third commented: "Mickey's getting kicked out."
Prior to entering the house, there were genuine fears Mickey could get himself cancelled during his time in the house.
Another source said: "Mickey is a real character and has a very unique way of going about things. He is outspoken and isn't afraid to say what’s on his mind.
"He's proud of his body and loves walking around naked."
Some pals worry he will go on CBB and cancel himself and damage his acting career, while others feel it may be the making of him.
"He is one of a kind and will provide some iconic TV moments, that's for sure."
If he does end up getting the boot, it's unlikely Rourke will mind, given he says he has "no interest" in winning the show — as he doesn't think he'll last long.
Rourke said: "I talked to a friend of mine who was on the show – Chuck Liddell – and he told me he got voted out real early. So that'll probably happen to me. I have no expectations.
"I love coming over here. I haven't been here in eight years. Most of my good friends aren't here anymore, but I love British people and British culture, so I'll enjoy talking to them (the housemates), but I have no expectations of them. We'll just see."