Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Mickey Rourke

Hollywood Wildman Mickey Rourke Has $650,000 Fee Slashed by TV Bosses After Being Kicked Off 'Celebrity Big Brother' in Wake of Live Homophobia and 'Bullying' Bust-Ups — With REAL Reason Behind His Exit Revealed

Photo of Mickey Rourke.
Source: MEGA

Mickey Rourke's $650,000 pay check from Celebrity Big Brother will reportedly take a massive hit following his exit.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 13 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Looks like the only thing Mickey Rourke is winning on Celebrity Big Brother is a ride home.

Rourke turned to reality TV to jumpstart his career after film offers fizzled out, but RadarOnline.com can reveal the network docked his $650,000 paycheck after a "final straw" incident led to his abrupt exit from the show.

Article continues below advertisement
mickey rourke pay check slashed celebrity big brother exit jojo siwa chris hughes
Source: MEGA

The 72-year-old actor was removed from the Celebrity Big Brother house following an altercation with Love Island's Chris Hughes.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources are saying ITV is planning to revise the actor's hefty paycheck after his removal from the house, which came on the heels of a fiery clash with Chris Hughes.

They told The Sun: "Mickey won't be receiving all his money from ITV.

"If a celebrity gets removed from the house, they don't get the full fee. It’s as simple as that and they will be discussing that with him.

Article continues below advertisement
mickey rourke pay check slashed celebrity big brother exit jojo siwa chris hughes
Source: MEGA

Rourke won't receive full compensation due to getting removed from the house early.

Article continues below advertisement

"Mickey was ready to leave the house and it ended up feeling like a mutual decision between him and ITV in the end. It was getting too much."

Rourke, 72, had reportedly received multiple off-camera warnings from Celebrity Big Brother producers over his behavior.

Article continues below advertisement

Hours before his exit, an insider said: "Some of them had hoped he'd be booted out in the first eviction because there is only so much they can do to protect him.

"He has been called into the Diary Room on multiple occasions because of his language or his behavior.

"None of this has been shown on camera because it would end up like The Mickey Rourke Show."

Article continues below advertisement

Rourke, an Oscar nominee for 2008's The Wrestler, first clashed with his housemates after making offensive, homophobic remarks toward 21-year-old singer JoJo Siwa.

Viewers watched in horror as the Hollywood star called Siwa a "f--" and insinuated he could "make her straight" during their time in the house.

Article continues below advertisement
mickey rourke
Source: ITV

The actor received backlash for his behavior and homophobic remarks toward 21-year-old JoJo Siwa.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider added: "The production team are concerned Mickey is going to push it too far. He’s completely off the scale in the house and he’s not calming down.

"Mickey has also been threatening to break down the fire door to get out. They're at their wits' end with his antics."

Article continues below advertisement

ITV issued a statement when the actor was removed, which read: "Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother House this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behavior."

The final straw? Rourke's "threatening and aggressive" behavior toward housemate Hughes during a task-related dispute.

Article continues below advertisement

Rourke's outburst was reportedly triggered when the Love Island contestant gave the BAFTA winner a side-eye during a task that had the housemates dressed as pirates.

The actor made a move for the star, and things quickly spiraled out of control.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Nicky Katt.

'Gone Too Soon': Fans in Shock as Huge '90s Actor Who Starred in 'School of Rock' and 'Dazed and Confused' Dies Aged 54 — With No Cause of Death Revealed

robert redford revenge comeback not too vain film dying days

EXCLUSIVE: Wrinkly Robert Redford, 88, Preparing to Launch 'Revenge Comeback' to Prove He's Not too Vain to Be Filmed in Dying Days

Article continues below advertisement

A source dished: "Mickey didn't like Chris disrespecting him with the side eye and went for him with loads of smack talk.

"On this occasion it was offensive, threatening and aggressive. However it didn’t get physical and security nor producers did not need to intervene.

Article continues below advertisement
mickey rourke pay check slashed celebrity big brother exit jojo siwa chris hughes
Source: MEGA

Rourke's outburst toward Hughes was allegedly triggered when the Love Island star gave him side eye.

"Mickey was called to the diary room and in discussion about his ongoing bad behavior, he agreed to leave."

Rourke's exit from the house followed Michael Fabricant, who was the first to be voted out by the public – but after the dramatic removal of the Hollywood actor, fans began calling for Fabricant's comeback.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.