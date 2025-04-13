Hollywood Wildman Mickey Rourke Has $650,000 Fee Slashed by TV Bosses After Being Kicked Off 'Celebrity Big Brother' in Wake of Live Homophobia and 'Bullying' Bust-Ups — With REAL Reason Behind His Exit Revealed
Looks like the only thing Mickey Rourke is winning on Celebrity Big Brother is a ride home.
Rourke turned to reality TV to jumpstart his career after film offers fizzled out, but RadarOnline.com can reveal the network docked his $650,000 paycheck after a "final straw" incident led to his abrupt exit from the show.
Sources are saying ITV is planning to revise the actor's hefty paycheck after his removal from the house, which came on the heels of a fiery clash with Chris Hughes.
They told The Sun: "Mickey won't be receiving all his money from ITV.
"If a celebrity gets removed from the house, they don't get the full fee. It’s as simple as that and they will be discussing that with him.
"Mickey was ready to leave the house and it ended up feeling like a mutual decision between him and ITV in the end. It was getting too much."
Rourke, 72, had reportedly received multiple off-camera warnings from Celebrity Big Brother producers over his behavior.
Hours before his exit, an insider said: "Some of them had hoped he'd be booted out in the first eviction because there is only so much they can do to protect him.
"He has been called into the Diary Room on multiple occasions because of his language or his behavior.
"None of this has been shown on camera because it would end up like The Mickey Rourke Show."
Rourke, an Oscar nominee for 2008's The Wrestler, first clashed with his housemates after making offensive, homophobic remarks toward 21-year-old singer JoJo Siwa.
Viewers watched in horror as the Hollywood star called Siwa a "f--" and insinuated he could "make her straight" during their time in the house.
The insider added: "The production team are concerned Mickey is going to push it too far. He’s completely off the scale in the house and he’s not calming down.
"Mickey has also been threatening to break down the fire door to get out. They're at their wits' end with his antics."
ITV issued a statement when the actor was removed, which read: "Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother House this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behavior."
The final straw? Rourke's "threatening and aggressive" behavior toward housemate Hughes during a task-related dispute.
Rourke's outburst was reportedly triggered when the Love Island contestant gave the BAFTA winner a side-eye during a task that had the housemates dressed as pirates.
The actor made a move for the star, and things quickly spiraled out of control.
A source dished: "Mickey didn't like Chris disrespecting him with the side eye and went for him with loads of smack talk.
"On this occasion it was offensive, threatening and aggressive. However it didn’t get physical and security nor producers did not need to intervene.
"Mickey was called to the diary room and in discussion about his ongoing bad behavior, he agreed to leave."
Rourke's exit from the house followed Michael Fabricant, who was the first to be voted out by the public – but after the dramatic removal of the Hollywood actor, fans began calling for Fabricant's comeback.