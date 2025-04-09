Mickey Rourke Sparks Complaints to Broadcasting Watchdog After He 'Groped' Host and Left Housemate In Tears Over A 'Homophobic Slur' on 'Celebrity Big Brother' Launch Night
Mickey Rourke has already sparked complaints on the first night of Celebrity Big Brother.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood wildman "groped" the host and even left one of his housemates in tears after he made a "homophobic slur."
On April 7th, the new season of the ITV reality show kicked off, and it already received a massive amount of backlash due to Rourke's "creepy" and "inappropriate behavior."
One awkward incident in particular involved the show's anchor, AJ, 37, and Rourke as he twirled her around on the stage and made a remark about her outfit before pulling her closer towards him.
During the encounter, AJ said to Rourke: "Stop looking at me...it's time for you to get inside the house!"
After the moment aired, fans quickly took to X to blast the Hollywood wildman for his actions.
One user posting: "@Ofcom you need to investigate this kind of behavior from any celebrity."
Another user wrote: "Someone get some security for AJ from Mickey Rourke because what the h--- was that????"
A third said: "Jokes aside. Mickey Rourke made AJ very uncomfortable when he was entering the house. I do hope he goes out soon, as that behavior was unpleasant & unprofessional. We all know what Kim Woodburn would say. I hope AJ is okay."
A fourth commented: "I felt so bad for AJ Adudu! She didn’t deserve that at all! Mickey Rourke's disgusting behavior by touching her & then him trying to drag her into the house, which then she told him to let go of her hand multiple times! He needs to get evicted from the house!"
According to reports, The Wrestler star received 89 Ofcom complaints following the awkward interaction.
In addition, Rourke also left one of his housemates in tears after making a "homophobic slur."
As seen in scenes for the reality show, the 72-year-old actor chatted with JoJo Siwa, 21, and insisted he would be able to change the her sexuality.
In a scene, Rourke asked Siwa: "Do you like girls or boys?"
She replied: "Me? Girls. My partner is non-binary."
Rourke then told the young singer: "If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore."
Siwa, clearly shocked with Rourke's statement, assured the Hollywood wildman: "I can guarantee I’ll still be gay and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship."
Later on in the show, Rourke is heard chatting with Love Island star Chris Hughes and questioning the system of the show, before he said: "I’m going to vote the lesbian out real quick."
Siwa, shocked once again by Rourke, replied: "That’s homophobic, if that was your reasoning."
Rourke continued his disturbing behavior by saying he needs a "f--," while gesturing towards the singer – but then claimed he was referring to a cigarette and not her.
Siwa was left in tears as Hughes was quick to comfort the young star.
Following the horrific remarks, Rourke was given a "formal warning" by Big Brother after he was pulled to the Diary Room.
Big Brother said: "Further language or behavior of this nature could lead to you being removed from the Big Brother house. Mickey, do you understand?"
"Yes, I do. It’s some serious stuff," Mickey replied, before apologizing and claiming he was just "talking smack."