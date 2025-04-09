Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Mickey Rourke

Mickey Rourke Sparks Complaints to Broadcasting Watchdog After He 'Groped' Host and Left Housemate In Tears Over A 'Homophobic Slur' on 'Celebrity Big Brother' Launch Night

Photo of Mickey Rourke
Source: X/@@WrestleTalk_TV

Mickey Rourke has already received massive backlash after the first episode.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 9 2025, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Mickey Rourke has already sparked complaints on the first night of Celebrity Big Brother.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood wildman "groped" the host and even left one of his housemates in tears after he made a "homophobic slur."

Article continues below advertisement
mickey rourke celebrity big brother
Source: X/@@WrestleTalk_TV

Rourke was ripped for his 'inappropriate behavior.'

Article continues below advertisement

On April 7th, the new season of the ITV reality show kicked off, and it already received a massive amount of backlash due to Rourke's "creepy" and "inappropriate behavior."

One awkward incident in particular involved the show's anchor, AJ, 37, and Rourke as he twirled her around on the stage and made a remark about her outfit before pulling her closer towards him.

During the encounter, AJ said to Rourke: "Stop looking at me...it's time for you to get inside the house!"

Article continues below advertisement

After the moment aired, fans quickly took to X to blast the Hollywood wildman for his actions.

One user posting: "@Ofcom you need to investigate this kind of behavior from any celebrity."

Another user wrote: "Someone get some security for AJ from Mickey Rourke because what the h--- was that????"

A third said: "Jokes aside. Mickey Rourke made AJ very uncomfortable when he was entering the house. I do hope he goes out soon, as that behavior was unpleasant & unprofessional. We all know what Kim Woodburn would say. I hope AJ is okay."

A fourth commented: "I felt so bad for AJ Adudu! She didn’t deserve that at all! Mickey Rourke's disgusting behavior by touching her & then him trying to drag her into the house, which then she told him to let go of her hand multiple times! He needs to get evicted from the house!"

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

According to reports, The Wrestler star received 89 Ofcom complaints following the awkward interaction.

In addition, Rourke also left one of his housemates in tears after making a "homophobic slur."

As seen in scenes for the reality show, the 72-year-old actor chatted with JoJo Siwa, 21, and insisted he would be able to change the her sexuality.

Article continues below advertisement

In a scene, Rourke asked Siwa: "Do you like girls or boys?"

She replied: "Me? Girls. My partner is non-binary."

Rourke then told the young singer: "If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore."

Siwa, clearly shocked with Rourke's statement, assured the Hollywood wildman: "I can guarantee I’ll still be gay and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship."

Article continues below advertisement
mickey rourke celebrity big brother
Source: X/@@WrestleTalk_TV

The actor was also slammed for his comments towards a housemate.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Jay-Z and Tony Buzbee

Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Sex Victims' Lawyer Tony Buzbee at War With Jay-Z — Demanding Rapper's Case Against Him over Rape Case Allegation Be Tossed as They 'Made a Deal'

Photo of Barack and Michelle Obama

How 'Secretly Divorcing' Obamas are Also Done in Politics — As White House Gossips Snigger Over How They're Now 'Living in Separate Bedrooms'

Article continues below advertisement

Later on in the show, Rourke is heard chatting with Love Island star Chris Hughes and questioning the system of the show, before he said: "I’m going to vote the lesbian out real quick."

Siwa, shocked once again by Rourke, replied: "That’s homophobic, if that was your reasoning."

Rourke continued his disturbing behavior by saying he needs a "f--," while gesturing towards the singer – but then claimed he was referring to a cigarette and not her.

Siwa was left in tears as Hughes was quick to comfort the young star.

Following the horrific remarks, Rourke was given a "formal warning" by Big Brother after he was pulled to the Diary Room.

Big Brother said: "Further language or behavior of this nature could lead to you being removed from the Big Brother house. Mickey, do you understand?"

"Yes, I do. It’s some serious stuff," Mickey replied, before apologizing and claiming he was just "talking smack."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.