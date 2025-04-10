Mickey Rourke 'Celebrity Big Brother' Scandal Latest: 'Wrestler' Star Branded a 'Disgusting Dangerous Pig' by JoJo Siwa's Raging Partner Over Homophobic Slur

Mickey Rourke has been branded a "disgusting dangerous pig" by JoJo Siwa’s partner after the actor was warned over his homophobic slur at the TikTok star. RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood wildman, who is appearing on the British reality series Celebrity Big Brother alongside Siwa, was slammed by Kath Ebbs for his comments, which left the Dance Moms favorite in floods of tears.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kath Ebbs (@kathebbs) Source: @Kathebbs;Instagram Siwa's partner Kath Ebbs branded Rourke a 'disgusting dangerous pig' during a rant about the veteran actor on Instagram.

Viewers watched in horror as the Hollywood star, 72, called Siwa, 21, a "f--" and insinuated he could "make her straight" during their time in the house. Now the Dance Moms star's partner, Kath, who identifies as non-binary, shared their outrage on Instagram, demanding Rourke be booted off the show. Addressing their followers, they said: "A lot of people want to know my thoughts on Mickey Rourke, or however the f--- you say his last name, on his comments towards my partner JoJo on Big Brother.

Source: @Kathebbs;Instagram A clearly rattled Ebbs said 'it's literally taken me many hours to even process what the f--- I just watched'.

"And quite frankly it is beyond disgusting, and it's literally taken me many hours to even process what the f--- I just watched. "Not only because that is the literal love of my life and I want to protect her at all costs, and I feel so helpless that I cannot be there to not only comfort her, but to also lose it at that weasel of a man. "But secondly, take the fact out that I have massive emotional stakes in the comments towards her." It all kicked off following a chat between Rourke and Siwa in which the actor suggested he would be able to change the gay singer's sexuality.

Source: MEGA Rourke later apologized for his comments after receiving a warning from Big Brother.

"Do you like girls or boys?" he asked her, during a conversation in the smoking area. Siwa replied: "Me? Girls. My partner is non-binary." Rourke then left her stunned when he replied: "If I stay longer than four days, you won't be gay anymore." Putting him in his place, Siwa told him in no uncertain terms: "I can guarantee I'll still be gay and I'll still be in a very happy relationship." To make matters worse, Rourke then used a homophobic slur towards Siwa when he was chatting to another housemate in the garden.

Source: MEGA Siwa was left in flood of tears after Rourke's slur and was comforted by fellow housemates.

He referred to her as "that lesbian" who he would "vote out first," and Siwa overheard. Firing back, she told him: "That's homophobic, if that was your reasoning." Rourke then said: "I need a f--," while looking at Siwa and added: "I'm not talking to you." Big Brother then called Rourke to the diary room, and he was given a formal warning and told his language and behavior were unacceptable. "I apologize. I don't have dishonorable intentions — I'm just talking smack, you know?"

Source: ITV Rourke's pals fear he may 'cancel himself' during his stint on Celebrity Big Brother,