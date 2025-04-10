Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Mickey Rourke

Mickey Rourke 'Celebrity Big Brother' Scandal Latest: 'Wrestler' Star Branded a 'Disgusting Dangerous Pig' by JoJo Siwa's Raging Partner Over Homophobic Slur

Photo of Mickey Rourke and JoJo Siwa
Source: ITV

Mickey Rourke was given a warning over his behavior by Celebrity Big Brother bosses following his homophobic slur at JoJo Siwa.

April 10 2025, Published 11:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Mickey Rourke has been branded a "disgusting dangerous pig" by JoJo Siwa’s partner after the actor was warned over his homophobic slur at the TikTok star.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood wildman, who is appearing on the British reality series Celebrity Big Brother alongside Siwa, was slammed by Kath Ebbs for his comments, which left the Dance Moms favorite in floods of tears.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @Kathebbs;Instagram

Siwa's partner Kath Ebbs branded Rourke a 'disgusting dangerous pig' during a rant about the veteran actor on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Viewers watched in horror as the Hollywood star, 72, called Siwa, 21, a "f--" and insinuated he could "make her straight" during their time in the house.

Now the Dance Moms star's partner, Kath, who identifies as non-binary, shared their outrage on Instagram, demanding Rourke be booted off the show.

Addressing their followers, they said: "A lot of people want to know my thoughts on Mickey Rourke, or however the f--- you say his last name, on his comments towards my partner JoJo on Big Brother.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: @Kathebbs;Instagram

A clearly rattled Ebbs said 'it's literally taken me many hours to even process what the f--- I just watched'.

Article continues below advertisement

"And quite frankly it is beyond disgusting, and it's literally taken me many hours to even process what the f--- I just watched.

"Not only because that is the literal love of my life and I want to protect her at all costs, and I feel so helpless that I cannot be there to not only comfort her, but to also lose it at that weasel of a man.

"But secondly, take the fact out that I have massive emotional stakes in the comments towards her."

It all kicked off following a chat between Rourke and Siwa in which the actor suggested he would be able to change the gay singer's sexuality.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Rourke later apologized for his comments after receiving a warning from Big Brother.

Article continues below advertisement

"Do you like girls or boys?" he asked her, during a conversation in the smoking area.

Siwa replied: "Me? Girls. My partner is non-binary."

Rourke then left her stunned when he replied: "If I stay longer than four days, you won't be gay anymore."

Putting him in his place, Siwa told him in no uncertain terms: "I can guarantee I'll still be gay and I'll still be in a very happy relationship."

To make matters worse, Rourke then used a homophobic slur towards Siwa when he was chatting to another housemate in the garden.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Siwa was left in flood of tears after Rourke's slur and was comforted by fellow housemates.

Article continues below advertisement

He referred to her as "that lesbian" who he would "vote out first," and Siwa overheard.

Firing back, she told him: "That's homophobic, if that was your reasoning."

Rourke then said: "I need a f--," while looking at Siwa and added: "I'm not talking to you."

Big Brother then called Rourke to the diary room, and he was given a formal warning and told his language and behavior were unacceptable.

"I apologize. I don't have dishonorable intentions — I'm just talking smack, you know?"

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Jillian Lauren and Weezer

Rock Star Shooting Shock: Weezer Bassist Scott Shriner's wife Jillian Lauren Blasted by Cops While 'Waving Gun' — Before Being Charged With Attempted Murder

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Revealed: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Lawyers' Tactic to Try and BLOCK Witnesses From Taking Stand During Rapper's Trafficking and Prostitution Trial

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: ITV

Rourke's pals fear he may 'cancel himself' during his stint on Celebrity Big Brother,

Rourke explained to the other housemates that what he said to Siwa he "didn’t say it out of meanness."

He then turned to Siwa and said: "You were? Sorry. Are we OK?"

It comes after RadarOnline.com told how friends of Rourke feared he would "get himself cancelled" during this stint on the show due to his outrageous comments.

Rourke admitted he only signed up for the reality series because his movie career "is in the toilet."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.