Mickey Rourke Reality TV Bombshell: How Hollywood Wildman Could Quit Show in DAYS After Being Accused of Being Creepy and Passing Out on Sofa
Mickey Rourke may not be long for Celebrity Big Brother as viewers think the troubled actor is already aiming to quit the show just days after moving into the house.
The movie star has already ruffled feathers while on the series as he's been accused of being creepy and even passed out on the sofa, and now fans think his days are numbered, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the show's live stream overnight, viewers witnessed as Rourke wrapped himself up in his duvet and reached out for his picture of his pet dogs, before clutching it close to his body.
"I wasn’t sure exactly what to think on launch night, but now it appears as though he’s struggling," one person suggested on an online thread about the popular program.
They added: "He looked really anxious when he got back into bed, and then clutched his photo close to his chest. Maybe he’s missing home?"
Another said: "He's 100% going to walk. He did the Masked Singer in the US and after one song, he took off his mask way before the elimination happened."
In 2020, Rourke took off his masked on the FOX series before he was allowed to, as he said on stage: "I want to take this off right now."
"It's not that part of the show yet!” host Nick Cannon pleaded at the time.
Rourke's time inside the Celebrity Big Brother house has not gotten off to a strong start, as upon entering he flirted with the show’s female co-host AJ Odudu.
Odudu, 37, even asked the Sin City actor to "stop looking at me," as guest Alan Carr joked Rourke's "tongue was hanging out" before he entered the compound.
However, fans didn't laugh as much as the TV personality, as one person raged: "Get Rourke removed from the CBB House for inappropriately touchy behavior towards AJ Odudu," and another added, "Okay Mickey was very creepy with AJ."
On Monday, April 7, viewers also spotted the Wrestler star fast asleep under a blanket, leading to health concerns.
A source said: "Mickey was seen as a top signing, a huge Hollywood name who’ll bring prestige and hopefully some crazy tales from Tinsel Town. The fact he's already clearly very tired after barely being inside the house is concerning."
"He's had all the usual health checks before entering, but nobody would have predicted his early night, that's for sure," they added.
Meanwhile, Rourke is still drowning in controversy as another moment on the show focused on Rourke questioning whether he could change fellow guest JoJo Siwa's sexuality.
He then is heard telling Love Island star Chris Hughes: "I’m going to vote the lesbian out real quick," referring to Siwa.
The singer was able to overhear the shocking comment and said: "That’s homophobic, if that was your reasoning."
"You can’t do that Mickey," Hughes added.
Following the interaction, Siwa was left in tears as Hughes comforted the star.