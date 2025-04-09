Mickey Rourke Reality TV Bombshell: How Hollywood Wildman Could Quit Show in DAYS After Being Accused of Being Creepy and Passing Out on Sofa

In the show's live stream overnight, viewers witnessed as Rourke wrapped himself up in his duvet and reached out for his picture of his pet dogs, before clutching it close to his body.

"I wasn’t sure exactly what to think on launch night, but now it appears as though he’s struggling," one person suggested on an online thread about the popular program.

They added: "He looked really anxious when he got back into bed, and then clutched his photo close to his chest. Maybe he’s missing home?"

Another said: "He's 100% going to walk. He did the Masked Singer in the US and after one song, he took off his mask way before the elimination happened."