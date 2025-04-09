Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Mickey Rourke

Mickey Rourke Reality TV Bombshell: How Hollywood Wildman Could Quit Show in DAYS After Being Accused of Being Creepy and Passing Out on Sofa

Photo of Mickey Rourke
Source: ITV

Mickey Rourke's time on 'Celebrity Big Brother' may be numbered.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 9 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Mickey Rourke may not be long for Celebrity Big Brother as viewers think the troubled actor is already aiming to quit the show just days after moving into the house.

The movie star has already ruffled feathers while on the series as he's been accused of being creepy and even passed out on the sofa, and now fans think his days are numbered, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
mickey rourke celebrity big brother quit show creepy passing out itv
Source: ITV

Rourke's time on 'Celebrity Big Brother' may be cut short.

Article continues below advertisement

In the show's live stream overnight, viewers witnessed as Rourke wrapped himself up in his duvet and reached out for his picture of his pet dogs, before clutching it close to his body.

"I wasn’t sure exactly what to think on launch night, but now it appears as though he’s struggling," one person suggested on an online thread about the popular program.

They added: "He looked really anxious when he got back into bed, and then clutched his photo close to his chest. Maybe he’s missing home?"

Another said: "He's 100% going to walk. He did the Masked Singer in the US and after one song, he took off his mask way before the elimination happened."

Article continues below advertisement
mickey rourke celebrity big brother quit show creepy passing out itv
Source: ITV

The actor's behavior has set off warning bells while inside the house.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2020, Rourke took off his masked on the FOX series before he was allowed to, as he said on stage: "I want to take this off right now."

"It's not that part of the show yet!” host Nick Cannon pleaded at the time.

Rourke's time inside the Celebrity Big Brother house has not gotten off to a strong start, as upon entering he flirted with the show’s female co-host AJ Odudu.

Odudu, 37, even asked the Sin City actor to "stop looking at me," as guest Alan Carr joked Rourke's "tongue was hanging out" before he entered the compound.

Article continues below advertisement
mickey rourke celebrity big brother quit show creepy passing out mega
Source: MEGA

Rourke has ruffled feathers inside the house, being accused of being creepy and passing out, too.

Article continues below advertisement

However, fans didn't laugh as much as the TV personality, as one person raged: "Get Rourke removed from the CBB House for inappropriately touchy behavior towards AJ Odudu," and another added, "Okay Mickey was very creepy with AJ."

On Monday, April 7, viewers also spotted the Wrestler star fast asleep under a blanket, leading to health concerns.

A source said: "Mickey was seen as a top signing, a huge Hollywood name who’ll bring prestige and hopefully some crazy tales from Tinsel Town. The fact he's already clearly very tired after barely being inside the house is concerning."

"He's had all the usual health checks before entering, but nobody would have predicted his early night, that's for sure," they added.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Rourke is still drowning in controversy as another moment on the show focused on Rourke questioning whether he could change fellow guest JoJo Siwa's sexuality.

He then is heard telling Love Island star Chris Hughes: "I’m going to vote the lesbian out real quick," referring to Siwa.

The singer was able to overhear the shocking comment and said: "That’s homophobic, if that was your reasoning."

"You can’t do that Mickey," Hughes added.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Angelica Huston and Morticia Addams

'The Addams Family' Legend Anjelica Huston Reveals Secret Cancer Battle She 'Managed to Survive' — 'A Very Serious Moment'

Photo of Mickey Rourke

Mickey Rourke Sparks Complaints to Broadcasting Watchdog After He 'Groped' Host and Left Housemate In Tears Over A 'Homophobic Slur' on 'Celebrity Big Brother' Launch Night

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of JoJo Siwa in Celebrity Big Brother House UK.
Source: ITV

The Hollywood star was accused of being 'homophobic' by JoJo Siwa.

Following the interaction, Siwa was left in tears as Hughes comforted the star.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.