EXCLUSIVE: Footage Reveals Mickey Rourke's 'Secret Plan' to Get Booted Off 'Celebrity Big Brother' in 4 Days — But 'Broke Actor Didn't Count On Losing $650,000 Pay Day'
Mickey Rourke secretly plotted to leave the Celebrity Big Brother house before he was booted out for his bad behavior.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the movie wildman, 72, hoped he would be voted out in the first live eviction, but was kept in by viewers.
The following day, he was removed from the series after squaring up to a male housemate and making a sexual slur towards JoJo Siwa.
However, Rourke's early exit from the show has hit him in the pocket, as the struggling actor will now not be paid his $650,000 show fee in full.
A source said: "Mickey planned to be in the house for as little time as possible and then take home his money. If he got voted out by viewers on Friday, he would have been able to do this.
"But when housemates are removed from the series outside of a public elimination, they are not entitled to their full fee as a result of being disciplined.
"Mickey was gutted when he found out. His plan didn’t quite come off as he intended."
Since leaving the house, Rourke has fled the U.K. and headed back to the U.S.
The actor was pictured leaving the posh London hotel he was staying at after being booted off the show. The under-fire star waved as he got into a car taking him to the airport.
He was dressed casually in a grey hoodie and jeans as he got ready to make his great escape.
A source said: "Mickey is keen to get back to L.A. as soon as possible and didn't want to hang around in the U.K."
Rouke admitted feeling "ashamed of himself" after squaring up to Love Island star Chris Hughes, 32, and being told to leave the house.
The pair were at loggerheads when tempers rose during a pirate task.
After Hughes gave Rouke the side-eye, the Hollywood hellraiser told him: "Don't eyeball me, you c---."
He then threatened to knock him to the ground.
Later, Rourke was dragged into the diary room by Celebrity Big Brother bosses, who told him his language and behavior was "seriously unacceptable", and added: "As a result Big Brother has no option but to ask you to leave the Big Brother house."
Rourke replied: "I blame myself, I know it was my bad. You know, I've got a short fuse and I know I upset a lot of people out there, you know. And I’m sorry for that.
"I'm actually ashamed of myself for getting that hot.
"I went over the line, you know, I did wrong. I guess, like they say, I'm a work in progress.
"I just wanna pack my bags and leave, you know. I wanted to leave yesterday actually but I wasn'y chosen."