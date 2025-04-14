EXCLUSIVE: Footage Reveals Mickey Rourke's 'Secret Plan' to Get Booted Off 'Celebrity Big Brother' in 4 Days — But 'Broke Actor Didn't Count On Losing $650,000 Pay Day'

The following day, he was removed from the series after squaring up to a male housemate and making a sexual slur towards JoJo Siwa.

However, Rourke's early exit from the show has hit him in the pocket, as the struggling actor will now not be paid his $650,000 show fee in full.

A source said: "Mickey planned to be in the house for as little time as possible and then take home his money. If he got voted out by viewers on Friday, he would have been able to do this.

"But when housemates are removed from the series outside of a public elimination, they are not entitled to their full fee as a result of being disciplined.

"Mickey was gutted when he found out. His plan didn’t quite come off as he intended."