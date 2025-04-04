He was well-liked in school and throughout his hobbies and activities. One friend previously told Business Insider: "I would set my sister or friend up with him. Just knowing his personality I would completely trust him.

"Even knowing what I know now, if he 100 percent did it, I would feel completely safe being alone in a room with him.”

A former Gilman classmate recalled: "Luigi was in this crew of kids that you knew were going to an Ivy (school). But Luigi was the only one you could shoot the s--- with. Once you got him talking, he had all the kind of suave, cool-guy vibes."

However, the friend did pause to say Mangione was sometimes thought of as an outcast.

"I don’t want to put words in his mouth, but I always got this feeling that he was really interested in having more of a social life than he had."