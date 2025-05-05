Luigi Mangione's Defense Fund Close To Hitting $1Million — As $27 Donations Continue To Pour In Before CEO Assassin Suspect's Birthday

Supporters are shelling out cash for Luigi Mangione's birthday bash... behind bars. Mangione, facing federal murder charges for allegedly killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, turns 27 on May 6 – with his defense fund now nearing $1 million thanks to generous donors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Mangione’s GiveSendGo fundraiser has topped $977K, with his legal team saying the cash will fund his defense in all three cases.

Article continues below advertisement

By Sunday evening, the GiveSendGo fundraiser for his legal defense had raked in over $977,000. His legal team has claimed the cash will go toward defending him in all three high-stakes cases he's facing.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Supporters have been calling for a fair trial and voicing their belief in his innocence.

Article continues below advertisement

Mangione, an Ivy League graduate, is currently facing murder and other charges in both federal and New York state courts – pleading not guilty to all counts in both cases. He's also facing charges in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested at a McDonald's after a six-day manhunt; he has yet to enter a plea in that state.

Article continues below advertisement

Over the past few days, a flood of supporters have donated $27 to his fund in honor of his 27th birthday, with many adding green hearts to their messages – a nod to Luigi, the iconic green-clad video game character. Supporters have been leaving birthday messages, with many wishing him a happy 27th, calling for a fair trial, and voicing their belief in his innocence. One donor even pledged $100, calling him a "bright, kind, and gentle" person, while others emphasized their commitment to securing his freedom.

Article continues below advertisement

Dozens of birthday messages also blasted the Justice Department's shocking move to seek the death penalty for Mangione, with many donors demanding he receive a fair trial. Things are heating up in the high-profile murder case of Mangione, who has been held up at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Mangione is accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

During an April 25 court hearing, Judge Margaret Garnett scolded prosecutors – some tied to Donald Trump’s Justice Department – for making headlines instead of building a case, warning their public comments could torpedo Mangione’s shot at a fair trial. She told them to pass the message straight up the chain to acting Manhattan federal prosecutor Jay Clayton and Trump-appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Article continues below advertisement

The courtroom smackdown came after Mangione's legal team blasted Bondi for what they called "self-promotional" death penalty talk – remarks they say were meant to boost her new Instagram account and Fox News presence, not justice. Bondi had claimed her call for capital punishment fit right in with Trump's law-and-order crusade, but Mangione's lawyers have argues the fiery rhetoric could poison potential jurors.

Article continues below advertisement

Legal experts say her comments might not kill the death penalty bid, but they could open the door for Mangione's team to go on offense publicly – and even try to sway the jury through public sympathy or a rare case of jury nullification. With the nation split on Mangione – some branding him a cold-blooded killer, others hailing him as a symbol of resistance against Big Health – the case has become a battle for public opinion.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The Ivy League graduate is currently being held at a detention center in Brooklyn, New York.