EXCLUSIVE: Luigi Mangione's Death Could Take '18 Minutes' and Will Be Like 'Torture' — After Trump Ordered Murder Suspect Be Killed By Lethal Injection If Convicted

Photo of Luigi Mangione
Source: MEGA

Luigi Mangione may be put on death row if convicted for the murder of Brian Thompson.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 25 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Luigi Mangione may have a slow and agonizing end to his life if he's convicted and sentenced to death.

President Trump has made it clear he wants the 26-year-old to find himself on death row, and Attorney General Pam Bondi is doing all she can to make that happen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

luigi mangione pleads not guilty in court
Source: MEGA

Mangione may find himself on death row if convicted.

Mangione – who was arrested and charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson – isn't looking at a quick death if he's convicted, according to one expert.

They claimed once the drugs begin running through his veins, he’ll fall asleep – but it could take 18 minutes before he's dead.

“It’s very likely that the drugs cause extreme pain and needless suffering... in other words, torturing people to death," the expert said.

ceo assassin suspect luigi mangione home movie sex tapes
Source: MEGA

The Ivy league grad has already pleaded not guilty to state charges, and is expected to do the same to federal charges.

According to Bondi, Thompson's murder was "a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America."

She said: "After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again."

However, defense attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo does not agree at all.

On April 11, Agnifilo asked a federal judge to stop the government from seeking the death penalty if he’s convicted of federal charges.

She said at the time: "When the United States plans to kill one of its citizens, it must follow statutory and internal procedures. Mangione seeks Court intervention now not merely because the Government has failed to follow these procedures but because it has abandoned them."

Thompson was shot outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel while he was walking to a conference alone in December 2024 – following a five-day manhunt.

mangione
Source: MEGA

Mangione has gained thousands of fans while behind bars.

When found by authorities, the Ivy league graduate allegedly had the gun used, multiple IDs, and a manifesto on his person.

Mangione claimed he was not properly read his Miranda rights, which the defense team may use to their advantage in his upcoming trial.

"If the defense’s claims that Luigi Mangione was not properly read his Miranda rights hold, this could have serious legal implications for the prosecution. The Miranda warning exists to protect a defendant’s Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination," criminal defense attorney Elliot Silver previously told told RadarOnline.com.

Silver added: "If the defense’s claims that Luigi Mangione was not properly read his Miranda rights hold, this could have serious legal implications for the prosecution..."

Mangione was arraigned on federal charges on Friday, April 25, in a New York courtroom.

trump third term
Source: MEGA

President Trump has called for Mangione's death.

He entered a not guilty plea.

Despite the charges, the young graduate has reeled in thousands of fans – so much so his legal team begged his followers to take it easy on the massive amounts of photos they have been sending the accused killer.

Mangione has not only had plenty of support via photos and kind messages, he has also received love financially as an online fund set up by fans for his defense team reeled in more than $500,000, prompting the limit to be increased to $1million.

