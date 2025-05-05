Tom Cruise 'Desperately' Attempted to Hide New Girlfriend Ana De Armas Leaving David Beckham's 50th Birthday Bash After Pair Partied Until 3 In The Morning
Tom Cruise triggered awkward scenes leaving David Beckham's 50th birthday bash by covering up new girlfriend Ana De Armas in their cab ride home.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Top Gun star, 62, desperately attempted to keep the actress away from prying eyes, who herself was seen leaning forward trying to avoid her face being pictured.
When the couple left the London venue, their identities were also covered by black umbrellas as they walked to their waiting car at 3.30am, as the raucous bash continued into the early hours.
Cruise had earlier arrived solo to the event, making a low-key entrance, and was later joined inside by Armas, who was wearing an elegant strappy black dress.
The Cuban-born actress joined Cruise in London earlier last week as they both jetted into the English capital ahead of her own birthday on April 30.
The couple have been linked together since Valentine's Day this year.
They appeared to confirm their love affair is real as they flew into London together last week, just days before her 37th birthday.
The pair was recently snapped looking giddy as Cruise piloted a helicopter into London with the brunette actress by his side.
RadarOnline.com revealed last month Cruise had been spending lots of time wooing the former Bond Girl in a mission to make her his latest partner.
A source told us: "Tom has really turned up the charm as he sets out on a mission to win Ana's heart, and he's leaving no stone unturned. He’s rolled out the red carpet for her with extravagant gestures, a private jet for their travels, and a series of lavish gifts, including designer handbags and stunning couture gowns.
"Ever since they began spending time together across the U.S. and Europe, Tom has been noticeably lighter on his feet, clearly excited about the potential romance.
"While he publicly maintains that his interest in Ana stems from a desire to cultivate a genuine professional rapport for their upcoming collaboration, it’s quite clear that his intentions run far deeper.
"He sees her as the perfect Scientology wife with no skeletons in her cupboard."
Our insider added: "The situation is a delicate dance; he wants to work with her, but he's also keenly aware that timing is everything. Whenever asked whether there's something more between them, Tom insists they are just colleagues, yet his admiration is impossible to miss.
"The way he speaks of her, constantly praising her talent and natural beauty, makes it abundantly clear that he is utterly enchanted by her."
We also told how his ex-partner Penelope Cruz — who dated Cruise between 2001 and 2004 — also gave his new relationship the "thumbs up."
The actress starred alongside Armas in the 2019 movie WASP Network.
An insider said: "Ana has said that Penelope is happy for her, she approves.
"They know each other from the movie, and also they have friends in common in Madrid from when Ana lived there for a while."