Tom Cruise Planning On Taking New Girlfriend Ana De Armas To David Beckham’s 50th Birthday Bash In London Amid Claims She Wants to Have a 'Baby' with 'Top Gun' Star

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Top Gun star, 62, has been invited to the London party on Friday night and is expected to bring his plus one.

The 'Top Gun' star has spent the past few months wooing the Cuban-born actress.

"Tom seems really keen to impress her and flew Ana to Madrid over the Easter weekend. They are having a lot of fun together."

"They are talking about working together on a new film and have been spending time together – both just the two of them, as well as with friends.

And the actor is on a mission to impress the Cuban-born siren and intends to showcase their new relationship at Beckham's party inside a posh London restaurant.

Cruise flew Armas into the U.K. for a romantic break, days before her 37th birthday.

Cruise's relationship with de Armas has been endorsed by his ex-girlfriend, Penelope Cruz.

The actress – who dated Cruise between 2001 to 2004 – said she's "happy" the actor has found love with de Armas, her co-star in the 2019 movie WASP Network.

Last year, he also attended Victoria’s 50th birthday bash, also held in London.

Cruise forged a close relationship with Beckham, and his wife Victoria , in the early 2000s when the soccer star played for MLS side L.A. Galaxy.

Beckham will also be joined by Spice Girl wife Victoria at the star-studded bash.

An insider said: "Ana has said that Penelope is happy for her, she approves.

"They know each other from the movie and also they have friends in common in Madrid from when Ana lived there for a while.

"Tom makes Ana feel safe and that is very important to her. She was flipped out by the fans and stalkers when living in Venice Beach (Los Angeles) so she moved to a remote part of Vermont."

In 2022, de Armas dropped over $7million for a sprawling six-bed home in the Green Mountain State.

"She loves being away from the crazy," the source explained.

"She has been traveling with Tom to busy cities like London, but he always makes her feel safe because he is thoughtful and he has a ton of security. He never puts her at risk, she is completely taken care of when she is in his company."