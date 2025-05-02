Tom Cruise Planning On Taking New Girlfriend Ana De Armas To David Beckham’s 50th Birthday Bash In London Amid Claims She Wants to Have a 'Baby' with 'Top Gun' Star
Tom Cruise plans to introduce his new girlfriend Ana De Armas to his A-list pals at David Beckham's star-studded 50th birthday bash.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Top Gun star, 62, has been invited to the London party on Friday night and is expected to bring his plus one.
Cruise flew Armas into the U.K. for a romantic break, days before her 37th birthday.
And the actor is on a mission to impress the Cuban-born siren and intends to showcase their new relationship at Beckham's party inside a posh London restaurant.
A source said: "Tom and Ana's path crossed years back but they've grown closer in recent months.
"They are talking about working together on a new film and have been spending time together – both just the two of them, as well as with friends.
"Tom seems really keen to impress her and flew Ana to Madrid over the Easter weekend. They are having a lot of fun together."
Cruise forged a close relationship with Beckham, and his wife Victoria, in the early 2000s when the soccer star played for MLS side L.A. Galaxy.
Last year, he also attended Victoria’s 50th birthday bash, also held in London.
RadarOnline.com revealed this week Cruise's romance has got the thumbs up from one of his famous exes – Penelope Cruz.
The actress – who dated Cruise between 2001 to 2004 – said she's "happy" the actor has found love with de Armas, her co-star in the 2019 movie WASP Network.
An insider said: "Ana has said that Penelope is happy for her, she approves.
"They know each other from the movie and also they have friends in common in Madrid from when Ana lived there for a while.
"Tom makes Ana feel safe and that is very important to her. She was flipped out by the fans and stalkers when living in Venice Beach (Los Angeles) so she moved to a remote part of Vermont."
In 2022, de Armas dropped over $7million for a sprawling six-bed home in the Green Mountain State.
"She loves being away from the crazy," the source explained.
"She has been traveling with Tom to busy cities like London, but he always makes her feel safe because he is thoughtful and he has a ton of security. He never puts her at risk, she is completely taken care of when she is in his company."
Friends believe the relationship could last, with an insider pointing to the fact that de Armas does "not like to party," preferring quiet nights at home like her decades-older boyfriend.
Though another source stressed that the pair are "taking it day by day" and de Armas "does not give her heart away easy".
"Ana has a thing for older men and Tom fits the bill of her type. The proof is in the pudding. Being affectionate with someone is not something that Ana would do for a role," the second source added.
Plus, de Armas wants to have children, which was why her relationship with Ben Affleck fizzled out in 2019 due to his reluctance to add to his brood.
Cruise has an estranged daughter, Suri, 19, from his relationship with ex-wife Katie Holmes and it remains to be seen if he would want to become a father again in his early sixties.