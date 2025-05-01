Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise's New Romance with Ana de Armas 'Gets Thumbs Up' From His A-list Ex — As 'Top Gun' Star Treats Bond Girl to Romantic London Trip

Photo of Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas' relationship is hotting up after the Top Gun star whisked her away to London for birthday trip.

May 1 2025, Published 11:29 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Tom Cruise has whisked away new lover Ana De Armas to London for a romantic birthday trip — after his new romance got the thumbs up from his famous ex.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Top Gun star's former girlfriend Penelope Cruz is "happy" the actor has found love with the Cuban-born siren, whom she knows from starring in the 2019 movie WASP Network together.

Article continues below advertisement
stus image templates
Source: MEGA

Cuban-born Armas is expected to join Cruise at the Cannes Film Festival later this month.

Article continues below advertisement

Cruise, 62, will also be taking Armas to the Cannes Film Festival later this month, where his new movie, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning is slated for a star-studded premiere on May 14 at the Grand Théâtre Lumière.

It's yet to be confirmed if the former Bond Girl will join him on the red carpet, but the pair are growing increasingly close, exemplified by their break in London this week, where they flew in his helicopter ahead of her 37th birthday.

On his ex, Cruz, 51, who dated the action star from 2001 to 2004, endorsing the relationship, an insider told The Daily Mail: "Ana has said that Penelope is happy for her, she approves.

"They know each other from the movie, and also they have friends in common in Madrid from when Ana lived there for a while.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Penelope Cruz is 'happy' her former boyfiend Cruise has found love with ex-co-star Armas.

Article continues below advertisement

"Tom makes Ana feel safe and that is very important to her. She was flipped out by the fans and stalkers when living in Venice Beach (Los Angeles) so she moved to a remote part of Vermont."

In 2022, Armas spent over $7million for a sprawling six-bed home in the Green Mountain State.

The source added: "She loves being away from the crazy.

"She has been traveling with Tom to busy cities like London, but he always makes her feel safe because he is thoughtful and he has a ton of security. He never puts her at risk, she is completely taken care of when she is in his company."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Three-times-married Cruise dated Cruz between 2001 and 2004.

Article continues below advertisement

Friends believe the relationship could last, as the insider points out Armas does "not like to party," preferring quiet nights at home like her decades-older boyfriend.

Though another source stressed that the pair is "taking it day by day" and Armas "does not give her heart away easy."

"Ana has a thing for older men, and Tom fits the bill of her type. The proof is in the pudding. Being affectionate with someone is not something that Ana would do for a role," a second source added.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
hilaria baldwin urges alec fix fat pad baggy exes surgery

EXCLUSIVE: Hilaria Baldwin Demands Husband Alec, 67, Go Under the Knife to Fix His 'Fat Pad' Baggy Eyes

Photo of Amal, George Clooney and JLo

EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney's 'Growing Ties' With J.Lo Drive Amal to 'Jealous' Meltdown

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Cruise has been pulling out all the stops to woo Armas in recent months.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

RadarOnline.com revealed last month Cruise had been "pulling out all the stops" to woo Armas.

Cruise, who has been married three times, is excited by the romance, given his new girlfriend is accepting of his Scientology beliefs.

A source told us: "Tom has really turned up the charm as he sets out on a mission to win Ana's heart, and he's leaving no stone unturned.

"He's rolled out the red carpet for her with extravagant gestures, a private jet for their travels, and a series of lavish gifts including designer handbags and stunning couture gowns.

"Ever since they began spending time together across the U.S. and Europe, Tom has been noticeably lighter on his feet, clearly excited about the potential romance.

"While he publicly maintains that his interest in Ana stems from a desire to cultivate a genuine professional rapport for their upcoming collaboration, it’s quite clear that his intentions run far deeper.

"He sees her as the perfect Scientology wife with no skeletons in her cupboard."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.