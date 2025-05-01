Tom Cruise's New Romance with Ana de Armas 'Gets Thumbs Up' From His A-list Ex — As 'Top Gun' Star Treats Bond Girl to Romantic London Trip
Tom Cruise has whisked away new lover Ana De Armas to London for a romantic birthday trip — after his new romance got the thumbs up from his famous ex.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Top Gun star's former girlfriend Penelope Cruz is "happy" the actor has found love with the Cuban-born siren, whom she knows from starring in the 2019 movie WASP Network together.
Cruise, 62, will also be taking Armas to the Cannes Film Festival later this month, where his new movie, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning is slated for a star-studded premiere on May 14 at the Grand Théâtre Lumière.
It's yet to be confirmed if the former Bond Girl will join him on the red carpet, but the pair are growing increasingly close, exemplified by their break in London this week, where they flew in his helicopter ahead of her 37th birthday.
On his ex, Cruz, 51, who dated the action star from 2001 to 2004, endorsing the relationship, an insider told The Daily Mail: "Ana has said that Penelope is happy for her, she approves.
"They know each other from the movie, and also they have friends in common in Madrid from when Ana lived there for a while.
"Tom makes Ana feel safe and that is very important to her. She was flipped out by the fans and stalkers when living in Venice Beach (Los Angeles) so she moved to a remote part of Vermont."
In 2022, Armas spent over $7million for a sprawling six-bed home in the Green Mountain State.
The source added: "She loves being away from the crazy.
"She has been traveling with Tom to busy cities like London, but he always makes her feel safe because he is thoughtful and he has a ton of security. He never puts her at risk, she is completely taken care of when she is in his company."
Friends believe the relationship could last, as the insider points out Armas does "not like to party," preferring quiet nights at home like her decades-older boyfriend.
Though another source stressed that the pair is "taking it day by day" and Armas "does not give her heart away easy."
"Ana has a thing for older men, and Tom fits the bill of her type. The proof is in the pudding. Being affectionate with someone is not something that Ana would do for a role," a second source added.
RadarOnline.com revealed last month Cruise had been "pulling out all the stops" to woo Armas.
Cruise, who has been married three times, is excited by the romance, given his new girlfriend is accepting of his Scientology beliefs.
A source told us: "Tom has really turned up the charm as he sets out on a mission to win Ana's heart, and he's leaving no stone unturned.
"He's rolled out the red carpet for her with extravagant gestures, a private jet for their travels, and a series of lavish gifts including designer handbags and stunning couture gowns.
"Ever since they began spending time together across the U.S. and Europe, Tom has been noticeably lighter on his feet, clearly excited about the potential romance.
"While he publicly maintains that his interest in Ana stems from a desire to cultivate a genuine professional rapport for their upcoming collaboration, it’s quite clear that his intentions run far deeper.
"He sees her as the perfect Scientology wife with no skeletons in her cupboard."