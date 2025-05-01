Cancer-Stricken King Charles Admits Illness is 'Daunting' and 'Frightening' — As It's Revealed Royal has Gone Through Grueling Weekly Treatments for 14 Months

RadarOnline.com can reveal the royal, 76, has been undergoing painstaking treatment every week for 14 months since he first announced his cancer battle.

King Charles has opened up about his cancer struggles, admitting the illness is both "daunting" and "frightening."

Writing in the event’s programme, the King said: "My wife and I are delighted to host you here this evening to celebrate and above all thank those who so selflessly give care, comfort and reassurance to the 390,000 people who, sadly, receive a new cancer diagnosis across the U.K. each year.

The King gave an insight into his treatment ahead of hosting a London event, alongside wife Queen Camilla , to thank "health heroes" who help people like him get through tough times.

"Each diagnosis, each new case, will be a daunting and at times frightening experience for those individuals and their loved ones. But as one among those statistics myself, I can vouch for the fact that it can also be an experience that brings into sharp focus the very best of humanity.

"It has certainly given me an even deeper appreciation of the extraordinary work undertaken by the remarkable organisations and individuals gathered here this evening, many of whom I have known, visited and supported over the years.

"And it has reinforced what I have long observed during these visits — that the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion."