Cancer-Stricken King Charles Admits Illness is 'Daunting' and 'Frightening' — As It's Revealed Royal has Gone Through Grueling Weekly Treatments for 14 Months
King Charles has opened up about his cancer struggles, admitting the illness is both "daunting" and "frightening."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the royal, 76, has been undergoing painstaking treatment every week for 14 months since he first announced his cancer battle.
The King gave an insight into his treatment ahead of hosting a London event, alongside wife Queen Camilla, to thank "health heroes" who help people like him get through tough times.
Writing in the event’s programme, the King said: "My wife and I are delighted to host you here this evening to celebrate and above all thank those who so selflessly give care, comfort and reassurance to the 390,000 people who, sadly, receive a new cancer diagnosis across the U.K. each year.
"That is over 1,000 new cases every single day.
"Each diagnosis, each new case, will be a daunting and at times frightening experience for those individuals and their loved ones. But as one among those statistics myself, I can vouch for the fact that it can also be an experience that brings into sharp focus the very best of humanity.
"It has certainly given me an even deeper appreciation of the extraordinary work undertaken by the remarkable organisations and individuals gathered here this evening, many of whom I have known, visited and supported over the years.
"And it has reinforced what I have long observed during these visits — that the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion."
Charles, whose daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, 43, is in remission following her own battle with cancer, also thanked "researchers" working to find cures or new treatments for the illness.
He added: "To all the researchers pursuing pioneering breakthroughs; to the healthcare professionals providing specialist treatment; to the volunteers offering comfort or campaigning to raise awareness; and to the fundraisers enabling all this vital work — you have my whole family’s deepest admiration and gratitude."
Charles was taken to the hospital last month after side effects from his cancer treatment and forced to cancel a string of engagements.
But he was able to carry out a state visit to Italy, although unable to see his wayward son, Harry, 40, when he jetted in 24 hours before the trip, as he was having his weekly cancer treatment.
RadarOnline.com revealed last month Charles’ intentions to keep on working while battling cancer have caused concern within the Royal Family.
His wife Camilla, 77, has pleaded for him to slow down, but he ignored her advice, believing royal duties "keeps him going."
She said: "I think he loves his work, and it keeps him going.
"And I think it’s wonderful, you know, if you’ve been ill and you are recovering, you’re getting better, and now he wants to do more and more and more.
"That's the problem."
And Camilla's not the only one who has recognized Charles' hustle – aides have also begged him to take a royal breather.
When asked if the King will be urged to slow down because of his age and cancer treatment, a senior palace official replied: "We've all tried, but as everyone can see, the King loves his work."