King Charles Sparks Fears He's Working Himself into Grave as He's 'Refusing to Slow Down' Amid Brutal Cancer Fight Despite Pleas From Aides and Wife Camilla

The crown never sleeps, and neither does King Charles – who's charging ahead with palace duties despite pleas to pump the brakes amid his cancer fight. RadarOnline.com can reveal the king is powering through his royal tasks like a true monarch machine, but his relentless "do more" attitude has left his aides and wife, Queen Camilla, deeply concerned as his health battles rage on.

Source: MEGA The 76-year-old has not slowed down with his royal duties, despite recently being hospitalized due to cancer treatment side effects.

After wrapping up their four-day tour of Italy, the couple have now retreated to Balmoral for some well-earned rest. Charles, 76, was forced to scrap several engagements last month after a hospital visit due to cancer treatment side effects – but insiders are brushing off the incident as just a "blip," insisting he's pressing on with treatment while juggling a full royal workload.

Source: MEGA Queen Camilla also joked the 'perfect anniversary' gift would be for her husband to slow down.

The pair celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on Wednesday with six royal engagements and a special audience with the Pope. Meanwhile, Camilla, 77, chuckled at the idea of the perfect anniversary gift: for her husband to take it easy.

She said: "No, I think he loves his work and it keeps him going. "And I think it’s wonderful, you know, if you’ve been ill and you are recovering, you’re getting better and now he wants to do more and more and more. "That’s the problem."

And Camilla's not the only one who has recognized Charles' hustle – aides have also begged him to take a royal breather. When asked if the King will be urged to slow down because of his age and cancer treatment, a senior palace official replied: "We’ve all tried, but as everyone can see, the King loves his work."

Source: MEGA Charles and Camilla are set to attend the Maundy Service in Durham on Easter Sunday.

Following their break at Balmoral, Charles and Camilla will attend the Maundy Service in Durham and lead the royal family at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, on Easter Sunday. Last week, we revealed the monarch is readying son Prince William to take over the throne "at a moment's notice" – which would mean the palace doors shut on royal pariahs Harry and Andrew for good.

As the king continues his cancer battle, William and his wife Kate Middleton are reportedly on red alert to become the United Kingdom's next king and queen. A source told us: "King Charles’ recent health concerns have placed Prince William and the Princess of Wales on heightened alert, anticipating the possibility of assuming the throne sooner than expected. "They remain hopeful for his recovery and wish for many more years of his reign, but they cannot ignore the stark reality that circumstances may change unexpectedly."

They added: "The king's hospitalization last week served as a sobering reminder of his ongoing health struggles, indicating to the family that they have little control over the timing of royal succession. "King Charles is also aware of this and has been preparing William to take over at a moment's notice."

Charles announced his diagnosis of an undisclosed type of cancer in February 2024, which Buckingham Palace revealed had been discovered after an operation for an enlarged prostate. An official statement described his recent brief hospital stay as a "minor bump" in the road.

Source: MEGA Camilla wants Charles to slow down, and stepping down for his health might eventually be considered – though it’s rare.