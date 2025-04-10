EXCLUSIVE: How Dying King Charles Is Training William and Kate to Take the Throne — And Why It Will Be VERY Bad News for Royal Exiles Harry and Andrew

"The king's hospitalization last week served as a sobering reminder of his ongoing health struggles, indicating to the family that they have little control over the timing of royal succession.

"King Charles is also aware of this and has been preparing William to take over at a moment's notice.

"Whether the transition happens through an abdication linked to King Charles’ declining health or through the profound sadness of his passing, the inevitability looms larger each day.

"While William and Kate continue to wish for the King's recovery, it is clear that they stand ready to fulfill their duties if the need arises.

"The royal family understands the importance of planning for the future, and although the thought of losing Charles is difficult, they are prepared for what may come."