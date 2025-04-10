EXCLUSIVE: How Dying King Charles Is Training William and Kate to Take the Throne — And Why It Will Be VERY Bad News for Royal Exiles Harry and Andrew
Cancer-battling monarch King Charles is readying son Prince William to take over the throne "at a moment's notice" – and that would mean the palace doors shut on royal pariahs Harry and Andrew for good.
The royal exiles are trying to wheedle their way back into public life and know that Charles is their only hope of salvation, with William adamant they should remain in the monarchy's wilderness, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As the king continues his brutal cancer battle, William and his wife Kate Middleton are on red alert to become the United Kingdom's next king and queen.
A source told us: "King Charles’ recent health concerns have placed Prince William and the Princess of Wales on heightened alert, anticipating the possibility of assuming the throne sooner than expected.
"They remain hopeful for his recovery and wish for many more years of his reign, but they cannot ignore the stark reality that circumstances may change unexpectedly.
"The king's hospitalization last week served as a sobering reminder of his ongoing health struggles, indicating to the family that they have little control over the timing of royal succession.
"King Charles is also aware of this and has been preparing William to take over at a moment's notice.
"Whether the transition happens through an abdication linked to King Charles’ declining health or through the profound sadness of his passing, the inevitability looms larger each day.
"While William and Kate continue to wish for the King's recovery, it is clear that they stand ready to fulfill their duties if the need arises.
"The royal family understands the importance of planning for the future, and although the thought of losing Charles is difficult, they are prepared for what may come."
Charles, 76, announced his diagnosis of an undisclosed type of cancer in February 2024, which Buckingham Palace revealed had been discovered after an operation for an enlarged prostate.
An official statement described his recent brief hospital stay as a "minor bump" in the road.
Side effects of cancer treatment are not rare or uncommon, but in some cases, they can worsen over time, and that's what hospitalized Charles, the palace insisted.
Our source added with Queen Camilla, 77, "encouraging" Charles to not over-do his work commitments, it could reach the stage where it is better for the monarch’s health to abdicate the throne to Prince William and Kate – although this event is very rare.
The Princess of Wales has had her own cancer fight.
Middleton is, however, officially cancer-free.
RadarOnline.com revealed in January how she announced she's now in remission four months after she completed cancer treatment.
Middleton, 43, gave an update on her health following a surprise visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, where she underwent chemotherapy.
The mother-of-three returned to the hospital to thank her care team after reaching the emotional milestone.
She wrote on Instagram: "I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year.
"My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.
"We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional."