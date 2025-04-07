EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Price-Checked Official Royal Store Before Landing on Costs for Her Goop-Style Product Range' — 'She Didn't Want to be Cheaper than King Charles!'
Crafty Meghan Markle price-checked her flagship fruit spread to match King's Charles' popular preserves to make sure her offerings weren't cheaper than the monarch's as she is "desperate" to be seen on their level.
Buyers need a king's ransom to be able to afford both upmarket breakfast items but the Duchess was desperate not to be seen to be charging more than that the British sovereign, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Markle's range-leading raspberry spread from her Goop-style lifestyle site costs $9 a jar... the same as jams sold by by the Charles on the Royal Household website and at his Highgrove House country seat.
A palace source told us: "She has been very clever because she wanted to make sure she had a 'royal' price tag on her products.
"She didn't want to be seen as a bargain-basement royal – even though she has nothing to do with that family!"
The Duchess released her long-awaited lifestyle brand items last week, which she first teased a year ago under a different name – and the fruit preserves are an emblematic item of the range.
The item is $14 if purchased with Markle's special "keepsake packaging."
According to As Ever's website, a jar of Raspberry spread from the collection contains 215g of product.
Within 15 minutes of the release, her products including a limited edition honey for $28 and flower sprinkles for $15 sold out.
Launching the long-awaited line, Markle told her followers in a newsletter that it's a "love language" rather than a brand.
In a gushing message to her followers, she wrote: "If you've been receiving these newsletters, you've been reading my musings about this brand and why it means so much to me, why it's personal, why it brings me joy, and how I hope that it becomes both personal and joyful for you too.
"You're now familiar with the line-up of products, and as of today you can order them for yourself to experience at home. I can't wait to hear what you think!
"Welcome to As Ever...this is just the beginning."
The launch came after an embarrassing false start.
Markle was forced to rebrand her failing company American Riviera Orchard in February.
EXCLUSIVE: Bible-Thumping Dolly Parton's 'God-Fearing' Final Days Revealed: 'She Doesn't Curse or Sing About Jesus as She Thinks It Will Stop Her Getting Her Wings in Heaven... and Reuniting With Her Husband Carl!'
The Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle company became As Ever, in a new Instagram video that fans thought was Markle calling out the royal family, RadarOnline.com revealed.
In the social media clip, Markle was in her garden as her husband Prince Harry made a cameo and told her, "It's recording," before handing the phone to the mom-of-two.
She said: "Last year, I had thought, 'American Riviera,' that sounds like such a great name. It's my neighborhood; it's a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area."
Markle touched on how she had not been able to share her passion for food and home for "years" after she shut down her blog The Tig – words many believed was the 43-year-old calling out the royal family.
She continued: "As Ever essentially means as it's always been, and if you've followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I've always loved cooking and crafting and gardening – this is what I do.
"And I haven't been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years, but now I can, so as things are starting to trickle out there, I wanted you to hear it from me first."