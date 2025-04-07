EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Price-Checked Official Royal Store Before Landing on Costs for Her Goop-Style Product Range' — 'She Didn't Want to be Cheaper than King Charles!'

The Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle company became As Ever, in a new Instagram video that fans thought was Markle calling out the royal family, RadarOnline.com revealed.

In the social media clip, Markle was in her garden as her husband Prince Harry made a cameo and told her, "It's recording," before handing the phone to the mom-of-two.

She said: "Last year, I had thought, 'American Riviera,' that sounds like such a great name. It's my neighborhood; it's a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area."

Markle touched on how she had not been able to share her passion for food and home for "years" after she shut down her blog The Tig – words many believed was the 43-year-old calling out the royal family.

She continued: "As Ever essentially means as it's always been, and if you've followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I've always loved cooking and crafting and gardening – this is what I do.

"And I haven't been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years, but now I can, so as things are starting to trickle out there, I wanted you to hear it from me first."