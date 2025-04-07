EXCLUSIVE: Bible-Thumping Dolly Parton's 'God-Fearing' Final Days Revealed: 'She Doesn't Curse or Sing About Jesus as She Thinks It Will Stop Her Getting Her Wings in Heaven... and Reuniting With Her Husband Carl!'
Devout Dolly Parton is being careful not to "curse or take the Lord's name in vain" as she counts down the days until she's "reunited in heaven" with her beloved husband Carl Dean.
God-fearing Parton is determined to secure her "angel wings" so she can take her place alongside her late partner following his recent death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source told us: "Dolly is very much in touch with her God at the moment and is being very careful not to curse or take the Lord's name in vain. There is no singing about Jesus nor any kind of profanity that might upset the man upstairs.
"She is praying a lot and wants to make sure she's granted her angel wings to heaven so she can see Carl once more. That's not to say she is wishing her life away, she just wants to ensure she'll be reunited in heaven with Carl when her time comes."
The death of Parton's husband has left her close friends fearing the iconic country singer could die from "heartbreak."
The focus is now on Parton's health as the 9-5 hitmaker is believed to be hiding a crippling depression after Dean's dementia death, RadarOnline.com revealed last month.
The 79-year-old music legend is no stranger to health issues as made evident by her onstage collapse in the early 1980s due to endometriosis – which involves tissue similar to the lining of the womb growing outside of the uterus.
The entertainer was forced to endure a partial hysterectomy, ending any chance of her to ever carry a child.
Parton also dealt with Bell's palsy in 2019, requiring a four-month recovery period.
And a source revealed she is also currently taking "medicines for high blood pressure and brittle bones."
But we also told how she was determined to concentrate on her business interests as a fitting tribute to Dean.
Parton is planning a new theme park ride ride and creating a new music and a coffee empire as she drives towards being a billionaire amid her crippling grief over the death of her husband.
She's already worth a staggering $650million but is working so hard to numb her pain over Carl's passing she is set to hit the money-spinning milestone after her partner of 60 years Dean died aged 82 four weeks ago.
But we also told how she was determined to concentrate on her business interests as a fitting tribute to Dean.
Parton is planning a new theme park ride ride and creating a new music and a coffee empire as she drives towards being a billionaire amid her crippling grief over the death of her husband.
She's already worth a staggering $650million but is working so hard to numb her pain over Carl's passing she is set to hit the money-spinning milestone after her partner of 60 years Dean died aged 82 four weeks ago.
And she wants to take on Starbucks by selling coffee in her own chain of coffee shops, plus adding a new ride in honor of Dean at her Dollywood attraction in Tennessee.
Parton is set to call the new stores The Perking Lot.
The country and western star has applied to trademark the name across the world with the US Patent and Trademark Office.
Parton also wants to flog a range of hot drinks called Cup of Ambition – a lyric in her popular song featured in the 1980 flick 9-5 in which she starred.
Papers sent to the government bureau reveal the application will cover: "Coffee; coffee substitutes; decaffeinated coffee; coffee beans; ground coffee; coffee pods containing coffee for brewing; Coffee-based drinks; Frozen coffee drinks; Coffee based beverages; Iced coffee; Instant coffee; Prepared coffee and coffee-based beverages; Tea; Tea bags; Tea extracts; Tea pods, filled; Tea-based beverages; Tea-based iced beverages; Beverages with a tea base; Herbal tea; Iced tea; Instant tea."