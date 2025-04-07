Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Dolly Parton
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Bible-Thumping Dolly Parton's 'God-Fearing' Final Days Revealed: 'She Doesn't Curse or Sing About Jesus as She Thinks It Will Stop Her Getting Her Wings in Heaven... and Reuniting With Her Husband Carl!'

dolly parton carl dean relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton is devout!

April 7 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Devout Dolly Parton is being careful not to "curse or take the Lord's name in vain" as she counts down the days until she's "reunited in heaven" with her beloved husband Carl Dean.

God-fearing Parton is determined to secure her "angel wings" so she can take her place alongside her late partner following his recent death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
dolly parton v beyonce
Source: MEGA

She has vowed not to curse or blaspheme as she wants her place in heaven.

Article continues below advertisement

A source told us: "Dolly is very much in touch with her God at the moment and is being very careful not to curse or take the Lord's name in vain. There is no singing about Jesus nor any kind of profanity that might upset the man upstairs.

"She is praying a lot and wants to make sure she's granted her angel wings to heaven so she can see Carl once more. That's not to say she is wishing her life away, she just wants to ensure she'll be reunited in heaven with Carl when her time comes."

Article continues below advertisement
dolly parton chokes backs tears dollywood speech crippling depression
Source: MEGA

The Country and Western icon is intent on securing her 'angel wings' and a place in paradise.

Article continues below advertisement

The death of Parton's husband has left her close friends fearing the iconic country singer could die from "heartbreak."

The focus is now on Parton's health as the 9-5 hitmaker is believed to be hiding a crippling depression after Dean's dementia death, RadarOnline.com revealed last month.

The 79-year-old music legend is no stranger to health issues as made evident by her onstage collapse in the early 1980s due to endometriosis – which involves tissue similar to the lining of the womb growing outside of the uterus.

The entertainer was forced to endure a partial hysterectomy, ending any chance of her to ever carry a child.

Parton also dealt with Bell's palsy in 2019, requiring a four-month recovery period.

And a source revealed she is also currently taking "medicines for high blood pressure and brittle bones."

Article continues below advertisement
dolly parton husband carl dean dementia final days
Source: @DOLLYPARTON/INSTAGRAM

Parton's husband Carl Dean died in early March.

Article continues below advertisement

But we also told how she was determined to concentrate on her business interests as a fitting tribute to Dean.

Parton is planning a new theme park ride ride and creating a new music and a coffee empire as she drives towards being a billionaire amid her crippling grief over the death of her husband.

She's already worth a staggering $650million but is working so hard to numb her pain over Carl's passing she is set to hit the money-spinning milestone after her partner of 60 years Dean died aged 82 four weeks ago.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
steven tyler rock survivor addiction pain music comeback

EXCLUSIVE: Back From the Dead! Rock Survivor Steve Tyler, 77, 'Set to Vomit Addiction Pain into Cathartic Music Comeback'

drake seduction jennifer lopez after ben split long game

EXCLUSIVE: Drake 'Playing Long Game' in His 'Seduction of Jennifer Lopez' – 'He's Been After Her Since She Split From Ben, But He Doesn't Want to Spook Her!'

Article continues below advertisement
dolly parton chokes backs tears dollywood speech crippling depression
Source: MEGA

Now the music legend is 'counting down' the days until she is reunited with her beloved soulmate.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

But we also told how she was determined to concentrate on her business interests as a fitting tribute to Dean.

Parton is planning a new theme park ride ride and creating a new music and a coffee empire as she drives towards being a billionaire amid her crippling grief over the death of her husband.

She's already worth a staggering $650million but is working so hard to numb her pain over Carl's passing she is set to hit the money-spinning milestone after her partner of 60 years Dean died aged 82 four weeks ago.

And she wants to take on Starbucks by selling coffee in her own chain of coffee shops, plus adding a new ride in honor of Dean at her Dollywood attraction in Tennessee.

Parton is set to call the new stores The Perking Lot.

The country and western star has applied to trademark the name across the world with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Parton also wants to flog a range of hot drinks called Cup of Ambition – a lyric in her popular song featured in the 1980 flick 9-5 in which she starred.

Papers sent to the government bureau reveal the application will cover: "Coffee; coffee substitutes; decaffeinated coffee; coffee beans; ground coffee; coffee pods containing coffee for brewing; Coffee-based drinks; Frozen coffee drinks; Coffee based beverages; Iced coffee; Instant coffee; Prepared coffee and coffee-based beverages; Tea; Tea bags; Tea extracts; Tea pods, filled; Tea-based beverages; Tea-based iced beverages; Beverages with a tea base; Herbal tea; Iced tea; Instant tea."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.