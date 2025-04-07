EXCLUSIVE: Bible-Thumping Dolly Parton's 'God-Fearing' Final Days Revealed: 'She Doesn't Curse or Sing About Jesus as She Thinks It Will Stop Her Getting Her Wings in Heaven... and Reuniting With Her Husband Carl!'

The death of Parton's husband has left her close friends fearing the iconic country singer could die from "heartbreak."

The focus is now on Parton's health as the 9-5 hitmaker is believed to be hiding a crippling depression after Dean's dementia death, RadarOnline.com revealed last month.

The 79-year-old music legend is no stranger to health issues as made evident by her onstage collapse in the early 1980s due to endometriosis – which involves tissue similar to the lining of the womb growing outside of the uterus.

The entertainer was forced to endure a partial hysterectomy, ending any chance of her to ever carry a child.

Parton also dealt with Bell's palsy in 2019, requiring a four-month recovery period.

And a source revealed she is also currently taking "medicines for high blood pressure and brittle bones."