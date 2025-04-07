EXCLUSIVE: Back From the Dead! Rock Survivor Steve Tyler, 77, 'Set to Vomit Addiction Pain into Cathartic Music Comeback'

Rock icon Steven Tyler's singing career seemed dead and buried following devastating vocal cord damage, but RadarOnline.com can reveal the Aerosmith frontman is making a miracle recovery behind the scenes and planning a spectacular comeback.

The 77-year-old dad of Lord of the Rings beauty Liv Tyler– notorious for his flamboyant onstage antics and past battles with substance abuse – is telling pals not to slam the book shut on him just yet.

"Even though Aerosmith banished the idea of more touring, Steven has made serious progress over the last year, when it comes to his singing voice," our insider said.

They added: "He's also working on new confessional music that is set to see him vomit all his inner demons and pain out as part of a music comeback. He sees it as the ultimate catharsis and confession after his years of wild living."