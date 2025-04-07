EXCLUSIVE: Back From the Dead! Rock Survivor Steve Tyler, 77, 'Set to Vomit Addiction Pain into Cathartic Music Comeback'
Rock icon Steven Tyler's singing career seemed dead and buried following devastating vocal cord damage, but RadarOnline.com can reveal the Aerosmith frontman is making a miracle recovery behind the scenes and planning a spectacular comeback.
The 77-year-old dad of Lord of the Rings beauty Liv Tyler– notorious for his flamboyant onstage antics and past battles with substance abuse – is telling pals not to slam the book shut on him just yet.
"Even though Aerosmith banished the idea of more touring, Steven has made serious progress over the last year, when it comes to his singing voice," our insider said.
They added: "He's also working on new confessional music that is set to see him vomit all his inner demons and pain out as part of a music comeback. He sees it as the ultimate catharsis and confession after his years of wild living."
"There's an atmosphere of hope around his health and his singing ability that wasn't there last year and the band also want him back in," our source went on.
"This band can't be dead, and it's hard to believe that the final chapter for Aerosmith has truly been written when Steven is doing so well and has such a generally positive outlook on life.
"What hasn't happened yet is Steven getting on the phone, calling up everybody and saying, 'Let's do another tour.'
"But the guys in the band are ready for that call and even in the worst of times, Steven has never stayed away from the spotlight for too long."
Aerosmith, whose hits include Angel, Cryin' and Crazy, was in the midst of its Peace Out: The Farewell tour that was supposed to continue through February 2024.
But the tour was postponed and then later canceled due to Steven's vocal injury – а fractured larynx – which was thought to be permanent.
The devastating injury came during a New York City concert when Steven fell from a stage prop and damaged his voice box.
"This type of injury is rare and can result from excessive force or trauma to the throat," our source said.
Aerosmith hasn't played since September 9, 2023, which turned out to be their last gig.
But now the group sees hope for a comeback.
"Even if Steven is still far from the peak of his abilities, there are practical and technical moves the band can make to include him in a live performance without pushing him beyond his limits," our insider said.
They added: "The point is, the whole outlook on Aerosmith mounting a comeback has changed significantly, and that all comes down to how well Steven is doing and how good he's been feeling lately.
"He's improved significantly over the last 12 months and they're ready to say hello again and Steven has only to name the day."