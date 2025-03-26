Revealed: How Steven Tyler Faced Multi-Million Dollar 'Cocaine Addiction' and 'Teen Sexual Assault Accusations' Before Aerosmith Announced Retirement — As Rocker Celebrates 77th Birthday
Steven Tyler, who turned 77 on March 26, has weathered several scandals before he announced he was retiring from the band that launched him into superstardom, Aerosmith.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer confessed he's spent $6million on his cocaine addiction, which led to him recently checking himself into rehab, as well as being accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.
In August 2024, after 54 years together, Aerosmith announced they were retiring from touring after Tyler suffered a larynx injury a year prior.
A year before his injury, Tyler checked himself back into rehab in 2022, citing issues with pain medication management following a foot injury.
His latest rehab stint marked a long battle with substance abuse, which included multiple attempts at getting clean.
While he's stepped away from performing, Tyler certainly lived up to the hard-partying rockstar stereotype.
He previously estimated he had spent around $6million on cocaine in his lifetime – and once revealed he would regularly wake up around 4 AM, drop acid and go back to sleep.
The singer confessed when he woke up two hours later, he would still feel the effects of the psychedelics.
In addition to cocaine and psychedelics, Tyler was also routinely abusing alcohol, heroin and meth.
His bandmates first convinced him to check into rehab in 1988, though the treatment ultimately didn't stick.
Tyler returned to rehab in 1994, 2006, 2009 and most recently in 2022.
After decades battling substance abuse, Tyler confessed drug use leads to "nothing but jail, insanity or death."
Tyler's rollercoaster ride to sobriety isn't the only scandal in his past.
In December 2022, under a California law suspending the statute of limitations for 1970s sexual assault claims, Julia Miskey – aka Julia Holcomb – filed a lawsuit against the singer, accusing him of raping her when she was 16-years-old and he was 25-years-old.
Misley claimed Tyler convinced her mother to give him legal custody of her so he could transport her across state lines.
During their three years together, Tyler's accuser alleged she was drugged, sexually assaulted and forced to have an abortion under his control.
Insiders alleged the Dream On singer wrote about an underaged girl he once knew, whom he referred to as Diana, in his 2011 memoir Does the Noise in My Head Bother You?, in which he confessed he "almost took a teen bride."
He wrote: "She was 16, knew how to nasty. Her parents fell in love with me, signed a paper over for me to have custody.
"Being twenty-six and she – sexy as hell – a cute little skinny tomboy dressed up as Little Bo Peep. She was my partner in crimes of passion."
After a portion of Misley's case was dismissed, he demanded she pay $155,423 to cover his legal fees.
Meanwhile, Tyler was hit with another lawsuit from a former teenage model accusing him of sexual assault.
Jeanne Bellino sued the rocker in November 2023, claiming he had "humped," forcibly kissed and groped her twice in a single day in Manhattan in 1975.
Similarly to Holcomb, Bellino filed her lawsuit under an amended New York law allowing alleged victims to sue for decades-old crimes; however, a Manhattan judge ultimately dismissed the lawsuit in February 2024, claiming Bellino waited too long to file the claim.
The federal judge also ruled kissing and "humping" did not qualify under the law because they did not pose "a serious risk of physical injury."