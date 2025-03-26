Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Steven Tyler

Revealed: How Steven Tyler Faced Multi-Million Dollar 'Cocaine Addiction' and 'Teen Sexual Assault Accusations' Before Aerosmith Announced Retirement — As Rocker Celebrates 77th Birthday

Photo of Steven Tyler
Source: MEGA

Steven Tyler has been at the center of several scandals leading up to his 77th birthday.

Profile Image

March 26 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Steven Tyler, who turned 77 on March 26, has weathered several scandals before he announced he was retiring from the band that launched him into superstardom, Aerosmith.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer confessed he's spent $6million on his cocaine addiction, which led to him recently checking himself into rehab, as well as being accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Article continues below advertisement
steven tyler aerosmith retirement drug addiction scandals
Source: MEGA

Aerosmith announced their retirement from touring in August 2024 after Tyler's larynx injury.

Article continues below advertisement

In August 2024, after 54 years together, Aerosmith announced they were retiring from touring after Tyler suffered a larynx injury a year prior.

A year before his injury, Tyler checked himself back into rehab in 2022, citing issues with pain medication management following a foot injury.

His latest rehab stint marked a long battle with substance abuse, which included multiple attempts at getting clean.

Article continues below advertisement
steven tyler aerosmith retirement drug addiction scandals
Source: MEGA

Tyler has done multiple stints in rehab since 1988.

Article continues below advertisement

While he's stepped away from performing, Tyler certainly lived up to the hard-partying rockstar stereotype.

He previously estimated he had spent around $6million on cocaine in his lifetime – and once revealed he would regularly wake up around 4 AM, drop acid and go back to sleep.

The singer confessed when he woke up two hours later, he would still feel the effects of the psychedelics.

In addition to cocaine and psychedelics, Tyler was also routinely abusing alcohol, heroin and meth.

Article continues below advertisement

His bandmates first convinced him to check into rehab in 1988, though the treatment ultimately didn't stick.

Tyler returned to rehab in 1994, 2006, 2009 and most recently in 2022.

After decades battling substance abuse, Tyler confessed drug use leads to "nothing but jail, insanity or death."

Article continues below advertisement
steven tyler aerosmith retirement drug addiction scandals
Source: MEGA

The singer was accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl when he was 25.

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler's rollercoaster ride to sobriety isn't the only scandal in his past.

In December 2022, under a California law suspending the statute of limitations for 1970s sexual assault claims, Julia Miskey – aka Julia Holcomb – filed a lawsuit against the singer, accusing him of raping her when she was 16-years-old and he was 25-years-old.

Misley claimed Tyler convinced her mother to give him legal custody of her so he could transport her across state lines.

Article continues below advertisement

During their three years together, Tyler's accuser alleged she was drugged, sexually assaulted and forced to have an abortion under his control.

Insiders alleged the Dream On singer wrote about an underaged girl he once knew, whom he referred to as Diana, in his 2011 memoir Does the Noise in My Head Bother You?, in which he confessed he "almost took a teen bride."

He wrote: "She was 16, knew how to nasty. Her parents fell in love with me, signed a paper over for me to have custody.

"Being twenty-six and she – sexy as hell – a cute little skinny tomboy dressed up as Little Bo Peep. She was my partner in crimes of passion."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Revealed: Justin Bieber's 'Possessive' Lunch Date With Wife Hailey Exposes 'Needy' Pop Star’s Attempts to Save 'Crumbling' Marriage, According to Top Body Language Expert

Photo of Gene Hackman, his daughters

Gene Hackman's Daughters Hire Private Investigator in Desperate Bid to Get to Bottom of Actor’s Death 'Cover-Up' — After Chilling New Theory Suggests Stalker May Have Murdered Hollywood Icon and Wife Betsy Arakawa

Article continues below advertisement
steven tyler demands legal fees accuser julie misley guardianship memoir emotional distress court aerosmith
Source: MEGA

Tyler denied all accusations against him and a portion of Misley's case was dismissed.

After a portion of Misley's case was dismissed, he demanded she pay $155,423 to cover his legal fees.

Meanwhile, Tyler was hit with another lawsuit from a former teenage model accusing him of sexual assault.

Jeanne Bellino sued the rocker in November 2023, claiming he had "humped," forcibly kissed and groped her twice in a single day in Manhattan in 1975.

Similarly to Holcomb, Bellino filed her lawsuit under an amended New York law allowing alleged victims to sue for decades-old crimes; however, a Manhattan judge ultimately dismissed the lawsuit in February 2024, claiming Bellino waited too long to file the claim.

The federal judge also ruled kissing and "humping" did not qualify under the law because they did not pose "a serious risk of physical injury."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.