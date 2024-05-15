Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Demands Sexual Assault Accuser Pay Him Six-Figure Sum After Court Victory
Rock star Steven Tyler asked a judge to award him a massive sum from his alleged sexual assault victim after he got a portion of the case dismissed.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Aerosmith frontman said Julia Misley [aka Julia Holcomb] should pay him $155,423 to cover legal bills in the case.
Misley sued Tyler in 2022 for sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
In her shocking lawsuit, Misley claimed she met Tyler when she was 16 at an Aerosmith concert. Tyler was 25 at the time.
She said he invited her back to his hotel room. She accused the singer of having “performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct.”
Misley said the two started dating after their meeting. She said Tyler asked her mother to sign paperwork to give him guardianship of Misley.
The accuser said her mother never signed the paperwork. Misley said she traveled with Tyler where he provided her alcohol and drugs — and continued to assault her.
In 1975, Misley claimed she got pregnant with Tyler’s child. She said he asked her to get an abortion. Tyler allegedly argued the child could have birth defects due to them being involved in an apartment fire before she discovered the pregnancy.
Misley decided to terminate the pregnancy. She broke up with Tyler and moved back home, the suit alleged.
In her lawsuit, Misley pointed to passages that Tyler included in his memoir.
In his 2011 memoir, Tyler wrote how he “almost took a teen bribe” after the girl’s “parents fell in love with me [and] signed a paper over for me to have custody, so I wouldn’t get arrested if I took her out of state. I took her on tour with me.”
Tyler demanded the emotional distress claim be dismissed. He said the words in his memoirs were protected by the First Amendment. He argued Misley had consented to the actions she now complained about.
His lawyer added, “[Holcomb’s] attempt to recast her highly public, multi-year relationship with Tyler as a black-and-white case of child sexual assault omits critical facts and distorts others.”
In March, the judge granted Tyler’s motion to dismiss the emotional distress claim.
Now, Tyler and his lawyers asked the court to award them legal fees for the work done to achieve the win.
His lawyers said, “These public statements—whatever their alleged impact on [Misley]—constitute quintessential protected speech. Moreover, they were made in 1997 and 2011—more than eleven years prior to her bringing suit. [Misley] therefore recklessly caused Mr. Tyler to incur over $142,000 in legal fees to challenge her baseless claim, plus approximately $12,930 in additional fees for having to file this Motion and the anticipated reply and argument on this Motion.”
Misley has yet to respond.