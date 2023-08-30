Dr. Dre's Ex Michel'le Sparks Concerns With Erratic Live Performance After Viral Clip Shows Her Disoriented on Stage

Michel'le has since released a statement addressing the messages she received.

"I wanna thank [every one] of you who was concerned, or have inquired about my well-being," the songstress wrote. "I am FINE and looking forward to my next show. Blessings & love to you all. #Inevergiveup #yallknowimafighter."

As we previously reported, Michel'le and Dr. Dre dated from the late-'80s until the mid-'90s, a relationship she claimed was riddled with abuse. The singer also shares a daughter with Suge Knight.

She alleged the Beats by Dre entrepreneur had hit her with a closed fist and left "black eyes, a cracked rib and scars." Michel'le said she never filed charges because "we don't get that kind of education in my culture." The singer continued, "Opening up and finding out there were other women like me gave me the power to speak up."