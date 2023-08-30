Dr. Dre's Ex Michel'le Sparks Concerns With Erratic Live Performance After Viral Clip Shows Her Disoriented on Stage
R&B singer Michel'le left fans in shock and confusion after taking the stage for a live performance at the Jazz On The Water Festival, appearing disoriented in a now-viral clip.
RadarOnline.com has discovered the beloved '90s hitmaker, who shares a son with ex Dr. Dre and accused the hip-hop mogul-turned-billionaire of abuse, sparked concerns after she seemed erratic and unable to sing the words to one of her hits.
During her show on August 26, Michel'le barely got out a few verses from World Class Wreckin' Cru's single Turn Off the Lights, in which she featured.
The DJ had asked the crowd if they remembered the soulful track as she repeatedly fixed her outfit before handing the microphone to an overzealous fan. "You hear what I'm saying / 'Cause boy I'm not playing," she belted out while displaying bizarre behavior.
Attendees at the Stockton, California, event questioned her well-being and if she was drunk or high.
"Her team know they wrong for letting this slide," one commented. "Omg this was hard to watch," another echoed. "This is sad. This not even funny. What's going on. I grew up listening to her [and] she could sang, blow with her baby voice," a third wrote.
"We shouldn't judge her because we don't know what she's going through," added a fourth years after the No More Lies singer's bombshell accusations.
Michel'le has since released a statement addressing the messages she received.
"I wanna thank [every one] of you who was concerned, or have inquired about my well-being," the songstress wrote. "I am FINE and looking forward to my next show. Blessings & love to you all. #Inevergiveup #yallknowimafighter."
As we previously reported, Michel'le and Dr. Dre dated from the late-'80s until the mid-'90s, a relationship she claimed was riddled with abuse. The singer also shares a daughter with Suge Knight.
She alleged the Beats by Dre entrepreneur had hit her with a closed fist and left "black eyes, a cracked rib and scars." Michel'le said she never filed charges because "we don't get that kind of education in my culture." The singer continued, "Opening up and finding out there were other women like me gave me the power to speak up."
Tairrie B, a.k.a Tairrie B. Murphy and a one-time labelmate, and hip-hop journalist Dee Barnes had also accused him of abuse, prompting Dre to release an apology in 2015.
"Twenty-five years ago, I was a young man drinking too much and in over my head with no real structure in my life. However, none of this is an excuse for what I did. I've been married for 19 years and every day I'm working to be a better man for my family, seeking guidance along the way. I'm doing everything I can so I never resemble that man again," he said. "I apologize to the women I've hurt. I deeply regret what I did and know that it has forever impacted all of our lives."