Fresh Princess Diana Heartache for Princes William and Harry as Bodyguard Who Comforted Them After her Death Passes Away Aged 77
Princes William and Harry are in mourning following the death of Princess Diana's bodyguard – who was with them the day she died in a Paris car crash.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Graham Craker, nicknamed Crackers by the young brothers, has died aged 77, nearly three decades after he walked alongside them behind their late mother’s hearse en route to her funeral.
Craker later sat in the front of the hearse carrying the Princess to her final resting place at Althorp House.
Footage on the day showed him having to get out of the car to clear flowers from the windscreen thrown by the thousands of well-wishers.
Harry mentioned Craker in his memoir Spare, writing: "The driver had to keep pulling over so the bodyguard could get out and clear the flowers off the windscreen.
"The bodyguard was Graham. Willy and I liked him a lot. We always called him Crackers. We thought that was hysterical."
He was also pictured with the princes when Diana took them to British theme park Alton Towers in April 1994.
Craker – a guest at Kate and William’s wedding at Westminster Abbey in 2011 – spent 35 years in the Met Police, with 15 serving as a royal bodyguard until his retirement in 2001.
He was also made a Member of the Royal Victorian Order by the late Queen Elizabeth for services to the Royal Family.
During an interview after his retirement, he described being at Balmoral with the Royal Family when news broke that Diana had been killed in a 1997 car crash in Paris.
Craker said: "I crept down the stairs to the house phone and dialled the duty office at Buckingham Palace.
"They said there were reports there'd been an accident and Dodi Fayed had been killed and the Princess had a broken arm."
On discovering Diana had also been killed, Craker added: "It was disbelief, really, and obviously a great deal of sorrow.
"You try and deal with it as best you can but you do get quite emotional about it."
Craker went on: "Perhaps the most emotional was seeing William the morning after.
"I saw William walking his dog outside, and I walked up to him and said, 'I’m very, very sorry to hear your bad news'. William very sadly said, 'Thank you'."
Of the funeral, he said: "I was standing at the rear of the hearse and William looked up and acknowledged me. I looked toward him and nodded.
"William was comforted I was with his mum on her final journey."
RadarOnline.com has revealed how a Netflix documentary about Diana apparently planned Harry and wife Meghan Markle has caused more tension between the brothers.
According to an L.A.-based source, when William caught wind of the reports, insiders claimed he was enraged.
A palace insider said: "Ever since the Sussexes moved to America, William has always suspected something like this would eventuate.
"He was already frustrated with what he sees as 'disgraceful cashing in on his mother's memory' from Meghan in recent months, but a supposed documentary about Diana's life would really take the biscuit."