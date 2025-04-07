EXCLUSIVE: Drake 'Playing Long Game' in His 'Seduction of Jennifer Lopez' – 'He's Been After Her Since She Split From Ben, But He Doesn't Want to Spook Her!'
Gimme a Hug rapper Drake has been working on seducing Jennifer Lopez ever since news broke of her split from Ben Affleck, but the Hustlers star, 55, has his number and is making him sweat to earn her affections, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Drake's been trying to get her into bed since the moment he heard Ben walked out on her – he's just been playing the long game," our insider said.
They added: "He didn't want to come on too strong and spook her, so he really leaned into the caring-friend role. They've been texting back and forth for nearly a year. It wasn't G-rated, but he didn't pressure her."
The Grammy winner, 38, has also been sending the heartbroken divorcée flowers and gifts.
"He's really laid it on thick, but so far, he's gotten no further than sexting," our source said – adding: "He's getting frustrated and feels like he might be in the friend zone now. Usually, Drake would have blown this off by now and stopped wasting his time, but she's one of his all-time crushes, so he doesn't want to give up."
The two chart-toppers first seemed to be flirting with romance in 2016 when they posted cozy snaps to Instagram.
But now, an older, wiser J.Lo is playing the Rich Baby Daddy singer like a fiddle.
Our insider said: "She knows Drake's reputation with the ladies and she's making sure she's not just another notch on his belt.
"It's harmless fun to her and she intends to string him along for as long as it pleases her."