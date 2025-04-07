EXCLUSIVE: Drake 'Playing Long Game' in His 'Seduction of Jennifer Lopez' – 'He's Been After Her Since She Split From Ben, But He Doesn't Want to Spook Her!'

Gimme a Hug rapper Drake has been working on seducing Jennifer Lopez ever since news broke of her split from Ben Affleck, but the Hustlers star, 55, has his number and is making him sweat to earn her affections, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Drake's been trying to get her into bed since the moment he heard Ben walked out on her – he's just been playing the long game," our insider said.

They added: "He didn't want to come on too strong and spook her, so he really leaned into the caring-friend role. They've been texting back and forth for nearly a year. It wasn't G-rated, but he didn't pressure her."