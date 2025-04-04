EXCLUSIVE: Chilling New Princess Diana Death Details — Revealed by the Bodyguard Pulverised in Her Paris Car Smash Nearly 30 Years Ago

While Rees-Jones has been racked with guilt for nearly 30 years, courtiers alleged King Charles believes he has his ex-wife's blood on his hands .

The late Princess Diana 's former bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones – the sole survivor of the fatal car accident that claimed the mother-of-two's life, her boyfriend Dodi Fayed and their driver – has confessed he's still haunted by the tragedy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Shortly after the group left the Ritz Hotel, chauffeur Henri Paul lost control of their Mercedes-Benz while speeding through the Pont de l'Alma tunnel trying to escape paparazzi.

On August 31, 1997, former soldier Rees-Jones – who was an employee of late Harrods department store boss Mohamed al-Fayed – was tapped to escort Diana, 36, and the billionaire's son Dodi, 42.

Rees-Jones spent five weeks in the hospital with severe brain and chest trauma, leaving surgeons to rely on old photos – and 150 pieces of titanium – to reconstruct his face.

During a 2008 inquest, Rees-Jones recalled: "I remember having heard somebody moaning and the name Dodi was uttered, but I don't know who said it. On the other hand, if there was no one else there apart from us, I conclude it was Princess Diana, as it was a female voice."

He then appeared to question his own memory, adding: "These memories are vague, and I myself doubt them, but I'm mentioning them as these memories are coming back to me repeatedly."