Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Prince William

Royal Legal Shock: How Prince William Has Mysteriously Hired Tragic Mom Princess Diana's Bulldog Divorce Lawyers In MASSIVE Break With Family Tradition That Has Shaken Palace to Core

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Prince William has hired the legal firm who looked after his late mom's divorce from King Charles in a move which has shocked the royal family.

April 4 2025, Published 7:45 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince William has mysteriously hired Princess Diana's divorce lawyers in a huge break from tradition.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the royal, 42, has taken on lawyer Lord Mischon, who owns the Mishcon de Reya group, rather than work alongside his father King Charles' choice of firm, Harbottle & Lewis.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Prince William's surprise decision was sparked by his desire to 'be his own man' rather follow suit within the monarchy,

Article continues below advertisement

According to sources, William's decision has been put down to the future King's desire "to be his own man" — but the move has raised eyebrows within the Royal Family.

An insider told The Daily Mail: "William wanted to strike out on his own.

"He did not want to continue using his father's lawyers. It’s as simple as that. He wants to be his own man."

Another added: "William wants to do things differently from his father, and wants to be seen to do them differently."

Article continues below advertisement

William's late mom Princess Diana was extremely close with Lord Mischon.

The Deputy chairman of his firm, Anthony Julius, represented Diana throughout her very public divorce from King Charles in 1996.

Di even confided in Lord Mischon strong fears she would be murdered in a fake car accident.

He recorded her concerns and handed them in to the Metropolitan Police – who locked it away.

In the letter, Diana said she was terrified "efforts would be made if not to get rid of her by some accident in her car, such as a pre-prepared brake failure, at least to see that she was so injured or damaged as to be declared unbalanced (in her mind.)"

Article continues below advertisement
stus image templates
Source: MEGA

Williams overlooked the legal firm used by King Charles which raised eyebrows within the royal family.

Article continues below advertisement

Just two years later, tragedy struck when the Princess was killed in Paris.

The mom-of-two died with Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul in 1997.

However, the note expressing her worries was not given to the French authorities until six years later.

William's move to secure the services of Diana's favoured legal firm has left a bad taste with Harbottle & Lewis after representing the Royal Family for decades.

The royals in particular had formed a close bond with Media law specialist, and firm partner, Gerrard Tyrrell.

Meanwhile, at Mishcon de Reya, deputy chairman Anthony Julius has continued to support Prince William through the years.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

William is keen to rid the 'stuffy' image associated with the royals, which explains his public declaration of love for wife Kate Middleton in January.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Split photo of Tom Hanks, E.A. Hanks

Tom Hanks' Traumatized Daughter Elizabeth Admits Her Life Was Marred by 'Violence and Deprivation' After Parents' Divorce as She Moved in With Famous Dad Amid Family Crisis

Photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Drones

Hollywood Drone Security Crisis — How A-Listers Are Being Warned to Invest in Anti-Spy in the Sky Devices 'Tooled up To Capture Their Most Private Moments'

Article continues below advertisement

He is one of the founding trustees of the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund and was vice-president until it shut down in 2012.

This comes as William continues to show royal fans he is breaking away from tradition – and wants to do things differently from his father.

In January, William warmed hearts when he shared an unprecedented public declaration of love for wife Kate Middleton.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Many experts said the display of affection was putting an end to the Royal Family's "stuffy" stereotype.

And last year, the dad-of-three revealed his plans for the monarchy —and said it will be "royal with a small r."

The future King shared how he wanted to continue helping people while carrying out his duties "differently for my generation."

In one of his most open and candid interviews, he claimed there was a shortage of "empathetic leaders" around the world.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.