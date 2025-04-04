Royal Legal Shock: How Prince William Has Mysteriously Hired Tragic Mom Princess Diana's Bulldog Divorce Lawyers In MASSIVE Break With Family Tradition That Has Shaken Palace to Core
Prince William has mysteriously hired Princess Diana's divorce lawyers in a huge break from tradition.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the royal, 42, has taken on lawyer Lord Mischon, who owns the Mishcon de Reya group, rather than work alongside his father King Charles' choice of firm, Harbottle & Lewis.
According to sources, William's decision has been put down to the future King's desire "to be his own man" — but the move has raised eyebrows within the Royal Family.
An insider told The Daily Mail: "William wanted to strike out on his own.
"He did not want to continue using his father's lawyers. It’s as simple as that. He wants to be his own man."
Another added: "William wants to do things differently from his father, and wants to be seen to do them differently."
William's late mom Princess Diana was extremely close with Lord Mischon.
The Deputy chairman of his firm, Anthony Julius, represented Diana throughout her very public divorce from King Charles in 1996.
Di even confided in Lord Mischon strong fears she would be murdered in a fake car accident.
He recorded her concerns and handed them in to the Metropolitan Police – who locked it away.
In the letter, Diana said she was terrified "efforts would be made if not to get rid of her by some accident in her car, such as a pre-prepared brake failure, at least to see that she was so injured or damaged as to be declared unbalanced (in her mind.)"
Just two years later, tragedy struck when the Princess was killed in Paris.
The mom-of-two died with Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul in 1997.
However, the note expressing her worries was not given to the French authorities until six years later.
William's move to secure the services of Diana's favoured legal firm has left a bad taste with Harbottle & Lewis after representing the Royal Family for decades.
The royals in particular had formed a close bond with Media law specialist, and firm partner, Gerrard Tyrrell.
Meanwhile, at Mishcon de Reya, deputy chairman Anthony Julius has continued to support Prince William through the years.
He is one of the founding trustees of the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund and was vice-president until it shut down in 2012.
This comes as William continues to show royal fans he is breaking away from tradition – and wants to do things differently from his father.
In January, William warmed hearts when he shared an unprecedented public declaration of love for wife Kate Middleton.
Many experts said the display of affection was putting an end to the Royal Family's "stuffy" stereotype.
And last year, the dad-of-three revealed his plans for the monarchy —and said it will be "royal with a small r."
The future King shared how he wanted to continue helping people while carrying out his duties "differently for my generation."
In one of his most open and candid interviews, he claimed there was a shortage of "empathetic leaders" around the world.