EXCLUSIVE: Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Sneaked Away for Boozy Second Honeymoon in Paradise' — After Their Marriage Was Hammered by Her Cancer Fight and Affair Rumors

Prince William let loose in paradise, pounding back vodka cranberries and soaking up the Caribbean sun with Princess Kate on a secret island getaway that was a "second honeymoon" for the pair, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The future king and his cancer-ravaged wife recently quietly fled royal life for the ultra-exclusive island of Mustique, where they hid away inside a $48,000-a-week villa – but when they weren't behind closed doors, William was busy boozing it up, say locals.

"They're regulars here," a bartender at Basil's Bar, the island's beloved beach shack, said.

But they insisted it was "happy drinking" as the pair were celebrating getting their relationship back on track after it was hammered by Kate's cancer battle – and rumors William had a fling her pal – both rocked their marriage.