EXCLUSIVE: Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Sneaked Away for Boozy Second Honeymoon in Paradise' — After Their Marriage Was Hammered by Her Cancer Fight and Affair Rumors
Prince William let loose in paradise, pounding back vodka cranberries and soaking up the Caribbean sun with Princess Kate on a secret island getaway that was a "second honeymoon" for the pair, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The future king and his cancer-ravaged wife recently quietly fled royal life for the ultra-exclusive island of Mustique, where they hid away inside a $48,000-a-week villa – but when they weren't behind closed doors, William was busy boozing it up, say locals.
"They're regulars here," a bartender at Basil's Bar, the island's beloved beach shack, said.
But they insisted it was "happy drinking" as the pair were celebrating getting their relationship back on track after it was hammered by Kate's cancer battle – and rumors William had a fling her pal – both rocked their marriage.
The bartender pointed to a hidden corner booth near the TV and revealed: "That's Will's spot right by the TV in the corner so he can watch sports. He loves his games.
"He's a vodka and cranberry guy, nothing fancy, even though we've got all the frozen drinks and rum punch specials you could want. He keeps it simple."
Insiders added William was in rare form, making the most of the royal couple's time away from the spotlight – even mingling with locals at the Cotton House, the only commercial hotel on the island.
"They spent a good amount of time there," confirmed one source of the pair's poolside lounging.
The insider went on: "They had a few security guards watching in case something happened but of course it didn't – everyone respects each other's privacy here. They were able to relax, eat, drink and swim, talk to locals and other guests of the island in peace."
Prince William and Princess Kate timed their trip to coincide with the famous Mustique Blues Festival, where they hit the dance floor hard.
"Of course they let loose, even Kate," laughed a longtime waiter at Basil's. "They were drinking and dancing all night. It's a party – the music festival is always a good time."
The couple slipped under the radar thanks to the island's no-paparazzi policy, but their boozy antics didn't go unnoticed by the tight-lipped locals.
"I don't want other guests to overhear us talking about them," the waiter told RadarOnline.com. "But I will tell you they were generous tippers," the staffer smiled. "Of course, they take care of us like we take care of them."
While Prince William was swilling cocktails, Princess Kate charmed the islanders with her laid-back attitude and healthy glow.
The waiter went on: "Kate blended in so seamlessly. She was able to shop at the little grocery store without anyone bothering her. They have access to a full team of butlers and chefs, but Kate always shops for herself."
And while William and Kate enjoyed each other and danced under the stars, Kate's mom, Carole Middleton, babysat the royal children back at the villa, celebrating her 70th birthday.
One source told us: "Carole was there with the kids so Kate and William could sneak away and enjoy the party and get their relationship back on track."