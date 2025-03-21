The Dark Side of Gary Oldman Revealed: 'Slow Horses' Star Would 'Sweat Vodka' and Drink So Much His 'Tongue Would Turn Black' Before He Won Battle With Booze

Gary Oldman had a wild ride to sobriety before deciding to check himself into rehab nearly 30 years ago, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The Slow Horses star admitted his alcoholism was so out of hand he would regularly "sweat vodka" and his "tongue would turn black," but he still lived in "denial" about his disease.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Oldman admitted he became an alcoholic early in his life.

Article continues below advertisement

Oldman, who turned 67 on March 21, has been open about his rambunctious life before a stint in rehab in 1994 following a 1991 arrest for drunk driving. He had his last sip of alcohol in 1997 and has been sober for 28 years. Oldman has praised Alcoholics Anonymous for helping aid his recovery. The Oscar winner explained he became a raging alcoholic early in life and tapped into his experience while portraying Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz – who also struggled with alcoholism – in 2020's Mank.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The 'Slow Horses' star was arrested for drunk driving in 1991.

Article continues below advertisement

He told the Los Angeles Times: "When I was drinking, I was working and I was remembering lines, so you feel you're getting away with it, though, deep down, beneath the denial, you know. "Herman, with that self-effacing humor, he was at lunch, drinking with a friend, who said, 'Why don’t you go home sober for once?' And he answered, 'What? And have (wife) Sara throw me out as an impostor?' I did the same thing. "I would sit down and tell the waiter, 'I'll have a large vodka tonic. And can you bring it now because I'm an alcoholic. I need it quicker.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The movie star checked himself into rehab in 1994.

Article continues below advertisement

The 67-year-old described being in the throes of alcoholism as a living "hell." He said: "I used to sweat vodka. It becomes such a part of you. My tongue would be black in the morning. I blamed it on the shampoo. "I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy, to be in the grip of it. It's hell. "And that self-effacing humor? That's just there to mask the inadequacy."

Article continues below advertisement

Oldman further confessed he often "romanticized" alcoholism because all of his "heroes were drinkers or opium addicts." He said: "All my heroes were drinkers or opium addicts, and you get all misty-eyed about these poets and playwrights and actors who were big drinkers. "That great line, Dorothy Parker: 'I'd rather have a bottle in front of me than a frontal lobotomy.' I think it may have been Brendan Behan who said, 'I'm an alcoholic with a writing problem.' Now that's witty. "Great lines. But you can't separate the two. Scott Fitzgerald said, 'You take the first drink, and the drink takes you.'"

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The Oscar-winner has been sober since 1997.