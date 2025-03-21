Rock Band Abruptly Splits After Guitarist 'Stole Tens of Thousands of Dollars' and Spent It On 'OnlyFans Purchases' — 'He’s Done Irreparable Damage'

A rock band named Gel have left their fans in complete disbelief after they announced they have split and also canceled all of their shows due to their guitarist Anthony Webster's "heinous acts." The group – which hail from New Jersey – posted a detailed explanation of all their fellow band member did, including allegedly stealing money for OnlyFans subscriptions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: @GEL/Facebook New Jersey band Gel split after member Anthony Webster (fourth from left) 'stole' money from their fund.

The band took to their Instagram on Thursday, March 20, to share the shocking news. "'Gel is no longer a band, and therefore will not be playing any of our currently scheduled upcoming shows," they kicked off their statement. It continued: "The reason is pretty simple at its core; the former guitar player, Anthony Webster, has committed such heinous acts in trying to forward himself in his musical career that he’s done irreparable damage to the band in the process, and it’s affected us as human beings more than we can even attempt to explain, to the point of being completely unable to do the band anymore."

Source: @GELHC/Instagram The band put out a statement on Instagram, announcing the reason behind their shocking decision.

The other members from Gel then claimed Webster had "stolen tens of thousands of dollars" from the band and is said to have spent it "on a truly unbelievable number of OnlyFans purchases and mysterious CashApp transactions, likely in the same lane." The post also claimed Webster had "posted nude images of band members on Reddit for the world to see... all while still in a band with us." Gel claimed they have proof to back up their allegations, thanks to Webster being "truly terrible at covering up his tracks."

Source: @GEL/Facebook Webster is said to have 'stolen thousands of dollars for OnlyFans purchases.'

However, the allegations were not done there as Gel also claimed their guitar player put his band mates in "physically dangerous situations numerous times" because of his alleged reckless driving. They also accused him of "throwing things" at them and getting their "van window smashed in with a baseball bat." The statement continued: "... We'd like to send our most sincere and deepest apologies to anyone who this is affecting on a personal level and beyond... take care of each other and love your friends."

Fans were quick to respond to the lengthy post, as one person begged: "Please stay together and replace the guitarist," and another said, "I'm so sorry this happened to you. Please don't feel like you're disappointing anyone. You're making the right decision and doing the brave thing." One user added: "Sorry that you were put through that, wishing you the best going forward." "It’s a terrible thing when one member has to ruin it all. Thanks for the killer music y’all," a fan reacted.

Source: @GEL/Facebook The band was formed in 2019, and released one studio album.

The band was first started in 2013 with Webster, and original members, Sami Kaiser, Matthew Bobko, Madison Nave, Alex Salter. They released one studio album, Only Constant, in 2023. In August 2024, Webster admitted how much he struggled with touring and balancing his personal life. He told No Echo: "After a while it started to get really rough. We took some time off that almost immediately made the itch come back, and that turned to an even longer time off due to stuff outside of our control. But we were able to finish writing and recording the new EP in that time."