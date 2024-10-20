Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Prince William

Princes William and Harry Rocked by Mohamed Al Fayed Scandal — As Tragic Princess Diana Was 'Planning to Marry Sex Beast's Son Dodi'

princes william and harry rocked by mohamed al fayed sex scandal
Source: MEGA

Princes William and Harry are shocked by Mohamed Al Fayed scandal as their mother, Princess Diana, planned to marry Dodi.

By:

Oct. 20 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Shocking allegations of sex crimes committed by London department store magnate Mohamed Al-Fayed have stunned feuding Princes William and Harry while delivering yet another major embarrassment to the British monarchy.

William, 42, and Harry, 40, had a close relationship with both the late Harrods boss and his son Dodi, who was their ill-fated mother Princess Diana's last lover and died in the same Paris car crash that tragically took her life.

Article continues below advertisement
princes william and harry rocked by mohamed al fayed sex scandal
Source: MEGA

Shocking allegations of sex crimes committed by Mohamed Al-Fayed have stunned feuding Princes William and Harry.

Article continues below advertisement

Multiple women have come forward claiming they were sexually abused by the Egyptian tycoon at his Knightsbridge department store as well as his other properties in Britain and during business trips abroad.

Said a royal source: "If Diana had married Dodi, which she was seriously considering, Mohamed would have been the boys' stepgrandfather, so this cuts very close to the bone.

"It has stirred up a tremendous amount of sadness for them to think that their mother was in love with somebody whose father was, in reality, an absolute monster.

"Of course, nobody had any idea about that at the time, but it's still really horrifying."

Article continues below advertisement
princes william and harry rocked by mohamed al fayed sex scandal
Source: MEGA

An insider revealed, ‘If Diana had married Dodi, which she was seriously considering, Mohamed would have been the boys' stepgrandfather, so this cuts very close to the bone.’

Article continues below advertisement

The revelation also adds to the torrent of scandal and other crises rocking the 1,200-year-old monarchy to its very core in recent years.

Said the source: "It's embarrassing for the royals because Diana's name is being dragged through the mud again.

Article continues below advertisement
princes william and harry rocked by mohamed al fayed sex scandal
Source: MEGA

Diana carried on a highly scrutinized romance with Dodi for several months before their untimely deaths in 1997.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Diana carried on a highly scrutinized romance with Dodi for several months before their untimely deaths in 1997.

Mohamed spent years blaming the British establishment for the horrific fatalities in a Paris tunnel until he died in 2023 at age 94.

MORE ON:
Prince William

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
princes william and harry rocked by mohamed al fayed sex scandal
Source: MEGA

William has refused to speak to Harry and his wife, Meghan after they accused the royal family of racism in a TV interview.

Article continues below advertisement

Added the insider: "William and Harry are both equally shocked and appalled by what Fayed is accused of doing."

Sources said the saddest part is the brothers' rift prevents them from consoling one another.

Article continues below advertisement
princes william and harry rocked by mohamed al fayed sex scandal
Source: MEGA

According to an insider, ‘William and Harry are both equally shocked and appalled by what Mohamed Al-Fayed is accused of doing.’

Article continues below advertisement

William has refused to speak to Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle after they accused the royal family of racism in a TV interview, and he skewered his relatives in his memoir, Spare.

"In better times, this would have been something they would have discussed and helped each other through," noted the insider.

"But with the state of things, they can't turn to one another for support, so there's another layer of sadness to all of this.

Article continues below advertisement
princes william and harry rocked by mohamed al fayed sex scandal
Source: MEGA

Multiple women have come forward claiming they were sexually abused by Mohamed Al-Fayed.

Said the source: "Normally they would have picked up the phone to discuss it, but they can't.

"That's got to be making this much more painful for them both, even if William won't acknowledge it."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.