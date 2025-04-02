EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton 'Set to Launch New Music, Coffee Empire and Dollywood Theme Park Ride' To 'Distract Herself From Pain of Losing Husband Carl Dean'

A source told us: "Dolly is on a mission, and it’s more ambitious than ever!

"After the untimely passing of her beloved husband, who was her number one fan and biggest backer, she's decided to throw herself into her work and is on track for billionaire territory.

"Friends say she’s been working late into the night, driven by the thought of making him proud and achieving the financial status he always envisioned for her. If her coffee lines take off, she could very well be crossing that billionaire finish line.

"She is also planning some kind of Carl Dean ride at Dollywood and a ton of new music inspired by the pain of losing him so she's working harder than ever."

Parton also wants to flog a range of hot drinks called Cup of Ambition – a lyric in her popular song featured in the 1980 flick 9-5 in which she starred.