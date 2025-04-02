EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton 'Set to Launch New Music, Coffee Empire and Dollywood Theme Park Ride' To 'Distract Herself From Pain of Losing Husband Carl Dean'
Singing icon Dolly Parton is planning a new theme park ride ride and creating a new music and a coffee empire as she drives towards being a billionaire amid her crippling grief over the death of her husband.
She's already worth a staggering $650million but is working so hard to numb her pain over Carl's passing she is set to hit the money-spinning milestone after her partner of 60 years Carl Dean died aged 82 four weeks ago, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
And she wants to take on Starbucks by selling coffee in her own chain of coffee shops, plus adding a new ride in honor of Dean at her Dollywood attraction in Tennessee.
Parton is set to call the new stores The Perking Lot.
The country and western legend, 79, has applied to trademark the name across the world with the US Patent and Trademark Office.
A source told us: "Dolly is on a mission, and it’s more ambitious than ever!
"After the untimely passing of her beloved husband, who was her number one fan and biggest backer, she's decided to throw herself into her work and is on track for billionaire territory.
"Friends say she’s been working late into the night, driven by the thought of making him proud and achieving the financial status he always envisioned for her. If her coffee lines take off, she could very well be crossing that billionaire finish line.
"She is also planning some kind of Carl Dean ride at Dollywood and a ton of new music inspired by the pain of losing him so she's working harder than ever."
Parton also wants to flog a range of hot drinks called Cup of Ambition – a lyric in her popular song featured in the 1980 flick 9-5 in which she starred.
Papers sent to the government bureau reveal the application will cover: "Coffee; coffee substitutes; decaffeinated coffee; coffee beans; ground coffee; coffee pods containing coffee for brewing; Coffee-based drinks; Frozen coffee drinks; Coffee based beverages; Iced coffee; Instant coffee; Prepared coffee and coffee-based beverages; Tea; Tea bags; Tea extracts; Tea pods, filled; Tea-based beverages; Tea-based iced beverages; Beverages with a tea base; Herbal tea; Iced tea; Instant tea."
The star croons in her 9-5 song: "Tumble out of bed and I stumble to the kitchen, Pour myself a cup of ambition, And yawn and stretch and try to come to life. Jump in the shower and the blood starts pumpin', Out on the street, the traffic starts jumpin', With folks like me on the job from nine to five."
Parton's product requests are yet to be passed, but once trademarks are granted, they are enshrined in law for a decade to stop counterfeiters cashing in by using the same name.
Parton has also applied to launch a range of a range of cosmetic surgery fillers.
And she’s calling the product Dollygen.
She has never been afraid to admit she’s spent money on her appearance.
The pint-sized star told Saga magazine she recently revealed how she’s been more than willing to undergo surgery.
"If something is bagging, sagging, or dragging, I'll tuck it, suck it, or pluck it," she told the outlet.
As for the specific procedures, the Jolene artist noted how she’s frequently had
Botox, fillers, and Juvéderm during A recent interview on The Howard Stern Show.
Parton said: "I try to do just little bits at a time, don’t do like really big stuff. Only when I have to do something a little more, and even then, I try to be careful."
Now she’s planning to cash in with her own range of lip plumpers.
Our insider added: "Dolly is really throwing herself into anything she can think of to distract herself from her grief."