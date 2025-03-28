EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Secret Life After Death of Reclusive Husband Carl Dean — Including Her Biggest Regret, Why She Never Had Kids and Truth About her Marriage
Dolly Parton's secret life after the death of her recluse husband, Carl Dean, has been exposed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the music icon's biggest regret, why she never had kids and the truth about her private marriage with her late husband.
As one of the biggest country music singers in the business, Parton had all eyes on her – but Dean opted to remain private.
During his final years, the singer opted to remain at home a bit more so the two could spend time together, but looking back, she wishes she started doing that sooner.
She said: "I wish I could’ve slowed down sometimes, spent more quiet moments with Carl, maybe taken more time to just be.
“But Carl never made me feel guilty. He always said, ‘Go chase your dreams.’ He was always supporting me as long as I didn’t try to drag him in on it.
"He’s always been my biggest fan behind the scenes. I just wish I’d paused more to soak up the everyday moments with him."
During their six-decade-long relationship, the two never welcomed any children together.
The singer explained: "God had a different plan for me. I believe He meant for my music and my work to be my children. Early on, when my husband and I were dating, and then when we got married, we just assumed we would have kids. We even had names if we did, but it didn’t turn out that way.
"I would have been a great mother, I think. I would probably have given up everything else. Everything would have changed. I probably wouldn’t have been a star."
Another reason the singer never welcomed children was because of her endometriosis diagnosis. In 1984, she underwent a partial hysterectomy, which led her to battling depression.
Parton is now moving forward with a new start without her husband by her side, but she said: "He's still with me. In every song I sing, in every sunrise, in every laugh. He’ll always be a part of me.
"He was my best friend, my biggest fan, and the love of my life. He let me be myself, and that’s the greatest gift anyone could give."
On Monday, March 3, Parton, 79, revealed Carl passed away in Nashville.
The statement read: "Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie.
"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.
"The family asks for privacy during this difficult time."
Parton met her very private husband outside the Wishy Washy Laundromat the day she moved to Nashville at just 18 years old and then tied the knot in 1966.