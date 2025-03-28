EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Secret Life After Death of Reclusive Husband Carl Dean — Including Her Biggest Regret, Why She Never Had Kids and Truth About her Marriage

As one of the biggest country music singers in the business, Parton had all eyes on her – but Dean opted to remain private.

During his final years, the singer opted to remain at home a bit more so the two could spend time together, but looking back, she wishes she started doing that sooner.

She said: "I wish I could’ve slowed down sometimes, spent more quiet moments with Carl, maybe taken more time to just be.

“But Carl never made me feel guilty. He always said, ‘Go chase your dreams.’ He was always supporting me as long as I didn’t try to drag him in on it.

"He’s always been my biggest fan behind the scenes. I just wish I’d paused more to soak up the everyday moments with him."