Inside Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers' Decades of Friendship Five Years After the Country Legend's Death

RadarOnline.com can reveal an inside look at the country music legends' close bond, including how they inspired and supported each other throughout their careers.

Country music star Kenny Rogers , one of Dolly Parton 's closest friends for nearly four decades, died of natural causes five years ago on March 20, 2020, at age 81.

The Gambler singer was born in Houston, Texas, on August 21, 1938. From humble beginnings growing up in poverty, Rogers went on to make a name for himself across multiple genres. Considering one of the most influential country music stars of all-time, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame seven years before his death in 2013

Parton and Roger's paths first crossed in 1974, nearly two decades into his career as a musician.

Both legends came from similar backgrounds and often reflected on growing up with little money in large families in their songs.