Inside Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers' Decades of Friendship Five Years After the Country Legend's Death
Country music star Kenny Rogers, one of Dolly Parton's closest friends for nearly four decades, died of natural causes five years ago on March 20, 2020, at age 81.
RadarOnline.com can reveal an inside look at the country music legends' close bond, including how they inspired and supported each other throughout their careers.
The Gambler singer was born in Houston, Texas, on August 21, 1938. From humble beginnings growing up in poverty, Rogers went on to make a name for himself across multiple genres. Considering one of the most influential country music stars of all-time, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame seven years before his death in 2013
Parton and Roger's paths first crossed in 1974, nearly two decades into his career as a musician.
Both legends came from similar backgrounds and often reflected on growing up with little money in large families in their songs.
Nearly a decade after first meeting, the kindred spirits went on to forge a close bond after releasing instant hit Islands in the Stream together in 1983.
While the duet, which was originally written by the Bee Gees, skyrocketed Rogers and Parton to the top of the charts, it was their chemistry that captured the hearts of fans.
Some fans even wondered if Rogers and Parton were romantically involved, but both musicians shut down rumors.
Rogers once said: "We flirted with each other for 30 years, and it was more fun that way. You can't lose something you never had."
Parton echoed: "He's always like a brother to me, and we just had a wonderful friendship. And people could see that chemistry between us."
Despite what rumors suggested, their friendship always remained platonic. Rogers was married five times while Parton remained devoted to late husband Carl Dean, who recently passed away aged 82 on March 3.
After their number one hit in 1983, Rogers and Parton performed together numerous times over the years and continued to charm fans with their banter in interviews.
'Scrubs' Star, 43, Shocks Fans With Unrecognizable Look As She Flaunts Her Tattoos and Very Thin Figure in Metallic Gold Dress — Nearly 15 Years After Sitcom Ended
Once, Rogers opened up on how their deep understanding of each other and similar backgrounds impacted fueled their bond.
He said: "You know how sometimes you meet someone and it just feels like you've known them your whole life? That's how it was with Dolly."
Parton added: "I think we had such incredible chemistry and people just have us married together. But we are married – in spirit."
Following Rogers' death in 2020, Parton paid tribute to her longtime friend in a tear-jerking interview.
She wrote: "I loved Kenny with all my heart, and my heart is broken. And a big ole chunk of it has gone with him today.
"Years ago, we made a pact. I told him that I would never sing at his funeral because it would tear me apart. It would just kill me."
In 2023, Parton confessed she "missed him so much" in an interview with People.
The Jolene singer added: "I've lost so many wonderful people in my life in the last few years. But Kenny — he was very, very dear and special and I never get tired of hearing us sing, all the years that we were on stage together."