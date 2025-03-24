EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton 'Could Only Have Months to Live' As Pals Fear Singer Could 'Die From Heartbreak' Over Husband Carl Dean's Dementia Death

The death of Dolly Parton's husband Carl Dean's has left her close friends fearing the iconic country singer could die from "heartbreak." The focus is now on Parton's health as the Jolene hitmaker is believed to be hiding a crippling depression after Dean's dementia death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Parton's close friends are worried about her health following the death of her husband, Carl Dean.

The 79-year-old is no stranger to health issues as made evident by her onstage collapse in the early 1980s due to endometriosis – which involves tissue similar to the lining of the womb growing outside of the uterus. The entertainer was forced to endure a partial hysterectomy, ending any chance of her to ever carry a child. Parton also dealt with Bell's palsy in 2019, requiring a four month recovery period. A source revealed Parton is also currently taking "medicines for high blood pressure and brittle bones."

Source: MEGA Parton and Dean were married for nearly 60 years before his passing on March 3.

The insider added: "There is a major concern that having to deal with the aftermath and devastation of losing Carl, who had been by her side since practically day one, is going to make her own health decline." According to Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated Parton, there is a correlation between traumatic events and a person’s health. He said: "Stress, grief and sorrow absolutely increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes and premature death after losing a loved one." Mirkin added in cases of Alzheimer’s, “there is more stress on the caretaker than the demented person, since the caretaker knows what’s going on. That grief and stress causes inflammation and weakens the immune system.”

Dean – who died on March 3, 2025, at the age of 82 – was diagnosed with Alzheimer's before his death, as an insider revealed his memory and facial recognition faded until he often failed to recognize Parton – his wife for nearly 59 years. The source said: "... She devoted herself to caring for him, but in the end, Carl didn't recognize people, had quit eating, and Parton could see the light fading from his eyes. She sweetly told him, 'You can let go now Carl, just know I will always love you.'" "For so many years, Dolly was caught up in work, barely home 50 days a year, but by the time she finally stayed put, Carl was already fading," they added.

Source: MEGA The 79-year-old is said to be dealing with a crippling depression amid her grieving process.

Now, the new source claimed the 9 to 5 star is feeling more alone than ever without Dean. “Dolly has friends, of course, but right now she just wants to be left alone with her thoughts and memories of Carl,” the insider continued. “She secretly had always hoped she would pass before Carl – because she couldn’t imagine her world without him."

Source: MEGA 'I will always love him, and I miss him,' the 'Jolene' singer told the crowd on March 14, days after Dean's death.