EXCLUSIVE: How Demi Moore is 'Already Looking Ahead' in Life Despite Oscar Snub, Singledom and Being 'Secondary Carer' For Dementia-Stricken Ex Bruce Willis
Demi Moore has a new outlook on life after her major awards season snub.
RadarOnline.com can report the Hollywood icon is "already looking ahead" after her shocking Oscar loss as she continues to help care for her dementia-stricken ex-husband Bruce Willis.
At the 2025 Academy Awards, Moore, 62, didn't walk away with the award – but she did walk away with a fresh start and newfound respect in the industry.
As previously reported, the Hollywood icon won her first major award in the business at the 2025 Golden Globes for her performance in The Substance.
During her speech, Moore reflected back on her career and how she was once dubbed a "popcorn actress."
Amid loud applause from the audience, Moore started off her acceptance speech: "Wow, I really wasn't expecting that. I'm just in shock right now. I've been doing this a long time, like over 45 years, and this is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor. I'm just so humbled and so grateful."
She then recalled: "30 years ago, I had a producer tell me that I was a popcorn actress.
"At that time I made that mean that this wasn't something that I was allowed to have, that I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that I couldn't be acknowledged.
"I bought in, and I believed that, and that corroded me over time, to the point where I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it – maybe I was complete, maybe I've done what I was supposed to do."
Despite not walking away with the biggest award of the season, an insider revealed: "The Substance has opened all these doors, and she's on the Hollywood A-list again.
"Not that she fell off of it, but her career was dormant."
Now that her acting skills have finally turned heads, she already has projects lined up.
The source added: "At this point in her life, she has much to be thankful for. It's enough that her peers respect her and want to see her career resurgence continue – she's looking forward to doing other projects and stretching her capabilities."
But another job Moore takes seriously – being a caretaker for her ex-husband Bruce Willis, who is suffering in the late stages of dementia.
After it was announced the Look Who's Talking star had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a brain disease that affects patients' behavior and ability to speak – his daughters, Moore and current wife Emma Heming have all rallied around him for support and to spend quality time together.
Although they divorced in 2000, Moore has been heavily involved in Willis' care.
Most recently, the family gathered together to celebrate his 70th birthday together.