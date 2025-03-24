EXCLUSIVE: How Demi Moore is 'Already Looking Ahead' in Life Despite Oscar Snub, Singledom and Being 'Secondary Carer' For Dementia-Stricken Ex Bruce Willis

During her speech, Moore reflected back on her career and how she was once dubbed a "popcorn actress."

Amid loud applause from the audience, Moore started off her acceptance speech: "Wow, I really wasn't expecting that. I'm just in shock right now. I've been doing this a long time, like over 45 years, and this is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor. I'm just so humbled and so grateful."

She then recalled: "30 years ago, I had a producer tell me that I was a popcorn actress.

"At that time I made that mean that this wasn't something that I was allowed to have, that I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that I couldn't be acknowledged.

"I bought in, and I believed that, and that corroded me over time, to the point where I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it – maybe I was complete, maybe I've done what I was supposed to do."