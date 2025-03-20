EXCLUSIVE: Grief-Torn Dolly Parton 'Will be Haunted to Her Grave' By Dementia-Stricken Husband Carl Dean 'Having no Idea Who She Was In His Final Days'

"There were moments where Dolly had to painfully accept that Carl had no idea who she was," a source said.

They continued: "She devoted herself to caring for him, but in the end, Carl didn't recognize people, had quit eating, and Parton could see the light fading from his eyes. "She sweetly told him, 'You can let go now Carl, just know I will always love you.'"

Dean's decline drove Parton to quit touring in 2023 to care for him – but privately, she was tormented for not doing so sooner.

"For so many years, Dolly was caught up in work, barely home 50 days a year, but by the time she finally stayed put, Carl was already fading," revealed the insider.