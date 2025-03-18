Why Even Disneyland Can't Put a Smile on Justin Bieber's Face: How Gaunt, 'Tormented' Star Paid 'Sad' Visit to 'Happiest Place on Earth' As 'Diddy' and Divorce Rumors Are Blamed for His Shocking Appearance and Social Media Meltdowns

The singer rocked an all-black outfit with a hoodie featuring many words including "hope." Justin — who has been accused of looking "skeletal" and "strung-out" during recent public outings – also had on classic Mickey Mouse ears while strolling through the park.

Meanwhile, Hailey was all smiles with her own pair of Mickey Mouse ears to go along with a black leather jacket over a white tee as well as black slacks. The couple was joined by rapper Kid Laroi, who worked with Justin on their hit song Stay.

Justin and Hailey were able to hop on numerous popular rides including Space Mountain, according to witnesses at the park.