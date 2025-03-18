Why Even Disneyland Can't Put a Smile on Justin Bieber's Face: How Gaunt, 'Tormented' Star Paid 'Sad' Visit to 'Happiest Place on Earth' As 'Diddy' and Divorce Rumors Are Blamed for His Shocking Appearance and Social Media Meltdowns
Disneyland could not even put a smile on Justin Bieber's face during his visit to the iconic amusement park in Anaheim, California, as his life is seemingly falling apart around him.
The Canadian pop star and his wife, Hailey Bieber, took some time off their busy lives to attend what's label as the "happiest place on earth" but that did nothing for Justin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The singer rocked an all-black outfit with a hoodie featuring many words including "hope." Justin — who has been accused of looking "skeletal" and "strung-out" during recent public outings – also had on classic Mickey Mouse ears while strolling through the park.
Meanwhile, Hailey was all smiles with her own pair of Mickey Mouse ears to go along with a black leather jacket over a white tee as well as black slacks. The couple was joined by rapper Kid Laroi, who worked with Justin on their hit song Stay.
Justin and Hailey were able to hop on numerous popular rides including Space Mountain, according to witnesses at the park.
The Baby hitmaker's Disney visit comes as he's been spilling his emotions on Instagram, most recently admitting he feels like he is "drowning."
"I was always told when I was a kid not to hate. But it make me feel like I wasn't allowed to have it and so I didn't tell anyone I've had it," Justin wrote on his Stories.
He continued: "Which made me feel like I was drowning, unsafe to acknowledge it. I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging its there.
"How couldn't we feel hate from all of the hurt we've experienced."
Days earlier, Justin also posted he's "always felt unworthy... Like I was a fraud."
The social media posts came amid rumors Justin and Hailey's marriage may be completely on the edge of crashing, with a source previously telling RadarOnline.com the pair are desperately trying to save their relationship.
"They're doing tons of therapy to try and nip this all in the bud," our insider said.
They added: "This is crisis time for them, but Hailey isn't ready to give up. With all the pressure they're under from the outside world, along with adjustments of having a new baby, it's no wonder they've both been super-stressed. Getting some guidance makes perfect sense."
Another source claimed Hailey, 28, was growing tired of her husband's "unacceptable" behavior: "Hailey's been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage.
The insider added: "She loves him madly but he's a loose cannon. Some of her friends have advised her to go it alone and leave him. His behavior is sometimes unacceptable. She's put up with a lot."
Justin, 31, and Hailey welcomed their only son, Jack Blues, in August 2024.
Meanwhile, Justin is also said to be dealing with the possibility he is reeled into his former mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal chaos.
The 55-year-old – whose trial is set to kick off in May – is currently behind bars at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center on numerous charges including sex trafficking.
A source previously said: "Justin is sweating bullets, fearing he's going to get served with a subpoena and have to recount every lurid thing he saw while under Diddy's wing...
"Justin has dealt with anxiety and depression issues for most of his life, and the fears of the lid being ripped off his days in Diddy's company are sending him over the edge."