Justin Bieber Continues Public Meltdown Amid Crushing Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sex Scandal and Hailey Divorce Rumors — By Admitting He Feels Like He's 'Drowning' in 'All the Hurt'
Justin Bieber has admitted he's "drowning" in "all the hurt" in his latest cryptic post amid rumors his marriage to wife Hailey is completely falling apart.
The pop star — whose behavior has sparked concern with fans – has also been fearing he may be reeled into Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex scandal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Justin took to his Instagram Stories to share a lengthy post about his mental health set to I Hate You by SZA.
He wrote: "I was always told when I was a kid not to hate. But it make me feel like I wasn't allowed to have it and so I didn't tell anyone I've had it.
"Which made me feel like I was drowning, unsafe to acknowledge it. I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging its there."
Justin added: "How couldn't we feel hate from all of the hurt we've experienced."
On March 13, the Baby hitmaker dropped another cryptic post that left fans concerned over him, as he admitted he's "always felt unworthy... Like I was a fraud."
"Like when people told me I deserve something it made me feel sneaky, like, damn if they only knew my thoughts," he added.
The singer then wrote: "I say all this to say: if you feel sneaky, welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days."
This comes as Justin and Hailey's marriage may be close to being done, with an insider previously telling RadarOnline.com they are desperately trying to save their relationship.
"They're doing tons of therapy to try and nip this all in the bud," our source said.
They added: "This is crisis time for them, but Hailey isn't ready to give up. With all the pressure they're under from the outside world, along with adjustments of having a new baby, it's no wonder they've both been super-stressed. Getting some guidance makes perfect sense."
Meanwhile, Justin has also been accused of being on "hard drugs," after numerous of his public outings had fans calling out his "skeletal" and "strung-out" appearance.
However, the Peaches singer rep confirmed that's not the case at all.
Despite his rep's response, an insider claimed Hailey, 28, was growing tired of the entertainer's "unacceptable" behavior: "Hailey's been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage.
"She loves him madly but he's a loose cannon. Some of her friends have advised her to go it alone and leave him. His behavior is sometimes unacceptable. She's put up with a lot."
While he is said to be trying to save his marriage – and image – other sources believe is he losing it over the possibility he is dragged into his former mentor Combs' legal mess.
The Bad Boy founder, 55, is currently behind bars at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center on numerous charges including sex trafficking.
An insider previously said: "Justin is sweating bullets, fearing he's going to get served with a subpoena and have to recount every lurid thing he saw while under Diddy's wing...
"Justin has dealt with anxiety and depression issues for most of his life, and the fears of the lid being ripped off his days in Diddy's company are sending him over the edge."
Combs' trial is set for May 12.