Justin Bieber Continues Public Meltdown Amid Crushing Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sex Scandal and Hailey Divorce Rumors — By Admitting He Feels Like He's 'Drowning' in 'All the Hurt'

Justin took to his Instagram Stories to share a lengthy post about his mental health set to I Hate You by SZA.

He wrote: "I was always told when I was a kid not to hate. But it make me feel like I wasn't allowed to have it and so I didn't tell anyone I've had it.

"Which made me feel like I was drowning, unsafe to acknowledge it. I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging its there."

Justin added: "How couldn't we feel hate from all of the hurt we've experienced."